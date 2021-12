Epic Games have lifted the lid on the new Chapter in the long-running Fortnite and there are plenty of brand new changes afoot. The new chapter is titled Flipped and the island has changed dramatically with new weather conditions along with fresh new locations. The company also announced the new Battle Pass which gives players characters like Spider-Man. The Foundation, Marcus from Gears of War. You can even slide your way around the map and swing. Check out the trailer for Fortnite: Chapter 3 below!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO