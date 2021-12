De’Vondre Campbell is the latest Green Bay player to find himself on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Packers made the announcement Tuesday. According to the NFL Network, it was the result of a positive test. If Campbell is vaccinated, he could return to the team following two negative tests 24 hours apart. If he’s not vaccinated, he must quarantine for 10 days before being allowed back in the building.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO