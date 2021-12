Makar scored a goal on four shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. Makar spoiled the Stars' shutout bid at 16:39 of the third period. That was his seventh goal in the last five games -- the Alberta native has added a pair of assists in an incredibly hot run even for a player of his lofty skill level. The 23-year-old has nine tallies in 15 games this year, surpassing his goal total from 44 outings last year. He's up to 17 points, 47 shots on net, 18 hits, 16 blocks and an even plus-minus rating. Eventually, the goal streak will end, but he's talented enough to chip in offense on a regular basis.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO