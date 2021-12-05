ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Dead, 3 Injured In Shootings On Near West Side

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 5 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) – One person has died and three others are injured in three separate shootings on the city’s North West Side early Sunday morning.

Police said around 3:20 a.m., a 56-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle on the 300 block of South Hoyne. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to Stroger Hospital where the man was pronounced dead — the woman was in good condition.

A 28-year-old female victim was shot at while traveling Eastbound in her vehicle on the 4500 block of West Roscoe in Irving Park, according to authorities.

Police said around 3:04 a.m. the victim noticed a silver SUV following her which was occupied by an unidentified man who pulled out a weapon and shot at her. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Community First Hospital in fair condition.

A 43-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle on the 5600 block of West Addison in Portage Park around 2:35 a.m. when an unidentified offender shot at his vehicle.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and head and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word if the shootings are connected.

