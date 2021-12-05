ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Man experiencing homelessness chooses dog over housing, much-needed surgery: ‘I will not leave him’

By Alliyah Sims, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onDiM_0dEe2kOb00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – As the saying goes, a dog is man’s best friend. And it couldn’t be more true for Donald Dickerson.

“Every day he looks at me, I know I am loved. I named him Duude because that’s my dude,” Dickerson said. “We have a close, close connection.”

That connection has strengthened over the past months.

“He’s been hanging in there with me,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson and Duude are homeless, and spend their days and nights in the woods at a campsite.

“I could have already had a place to live, but they wanted me to foster my dog. I’m not doing that,” Dickerson said.

Most popular pet names of 2021 revealed

To make matter worse, Dickerson has a swollen knee.

“It’s painful. I have to walk on this hill every day,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson needs a partial knee replacement, but while everything was lined up months ago, doctors said they couldn’t operate yet.

“When the doctors found out I was homeless they said we have to postpone it until you find a place to live because someone has to come out and take care of you,” Dickerson said.

He has not been able to secure a place that will take both him and Duude.

“I cannot give him up. If I have to be homeless and go without my surgery and continue to go through the pain, I will, cause I will not leave him,” he said.

Meet Annie Live!’s Sandy – a rescue dog from Oklahoma

Lane Miller, a new friend of Dickerson’s, admires Dickerson for caring so much about someone other than himself. It’s a rare quality, according to Miller, who used to see Dickerson along her route to work every day.

“I have been seeing this gentleman almost for the last year. I could see his smile through the mask,” Miller said. “And that’s probably what did it for me.”

Over the months, Miller and Dickerson began a friendship. That’s when Miller wanted to step in to help out by reaching out to several organizations and agencies.

“I was upset to know he didn’t have a place to go but he was approved for surgery, so I started reaching out and I hit a lot of brick walls,” she said.

Plumber at Joel Osteen’s church finds stash of cash, checks in wall; police say it may be linked to 2014 theft

While Dickerson and Duude wait for options, they know they have each other.

“If it wasn’t for [Duude], I would have given up,” Dickerson said. “If I have to continue to be homeless, and not get my surgery, I will do that because I’m not giving him up.”

Greensboro’s Volunteer Center of the Triad is now working to connect with other agencies to help give Dickerson and Duude a place to call home so he can have his surgery.

Dickerson is also trying to fund a temporary stay at a motel via a GoFundMe account.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Big 12 Championship Game weather forecast.

Football weather in Big D looks just fine. I know the game is inside but here’s my forecast outside. Temps warming into the 70s with 20% chances for showers and isolated t’storms. #okwx.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Osteen
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man experiencing homelessness hopes to find 'luck' with online business

AUSTIN, Texas — Joseph Stewart is an entrepreneur who’s also experiencing homelessness in Central Texas. Stewart uses his struggles as motivation to overcome any obstacle, including the homeless crisis. “It’s nothing good about being homeless,” said Stewart. Stewart survived COVID-19 earlier this year. He said it was a near-death experience...
AUSTIN, TX
WMDT.com

‘Margaritas for Margarita’ fundraiser for dog needing major surgery, EasySpeak Spirits helping out

MILFORD, Del. – EasySpeak Spirits and community members are holding a fundraiser for a dog who needs life-changing surgery. The owner of the 11-month-old ‘Margarita’ the dog, noticed her hips weren’t growing properly like her front shoulders, and she would always walk on her back tippy toes. After a trip to the vet, and one x-ray later, her owner found out she was born with severe hip dysplasia, meaning neither ball on either hip sits in the correct place in the socket. Unfortunately, the only fix is a double hip replacement at a special orthopedic surgeon in Annapolis, MD costing $7,000. Without it, Margarita would have to be put down due to severe pain.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Dog#Friendship#Wghp
citysuntimes.com

From Homelessness to Housing: U.S.VETS Leading the Charge to Help Veterans in Need

Tonight, in Arizona, as many as 1,000 veterans who have served our country will sleep on the streets or in a shelter. U.S.VETS believes that no man or woman who has worn America’s uniform should be living on the streets, which is why on Veterans Day morning, 2021, city, state and federal officials, joined U.S.VETS leadership, Valley veterans and others to celebrate the soon-to-be-opened North Phoenix facility that will not only house more than 150 veterans, but provide them, and others, with much needed services.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Pets
dailytitan.com

Turkey Trot race supports those experiencing homelessness

What does a man in a turkey suit, an actual turkey and dogs have in common? Not much, other than their participation in a running event in Tustin. The 8th Annual Turkey Trot OC 5K, hosted by the Orange County Rescue Mission, took place in person on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25. The event was back in person after going virtual during the pandemic last year. Participants ran a flat and quick 5K that starts at the Village of Hope on 1 Hope Drive.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
momjunction.com

Warts On Children: Types, Causes, Treatment And Home Remedies

What Are The Different Types Of Warts Found In Children?. Warts are small growths on the skin and are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Although not harmful, they are contagious and spread easily. Warts can occur in both adults and children. In children, warts are most likely to occur on their hands, feet, and fingers, but can also spread to other parts of the body.
KIDS
CBS Miami

10,000 Children Robes Recalled

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Children’s robes have been recalled because they pose a risk of burning children. The 10,000 Star Art in Linen-branded robes fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. Seven colors of the robes have been recalled. They are sold on Amazon and Walmart.com. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) posted an announcement on Dec. 8, notifying consumers about a recall. “The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children,” according to the CPSC.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Two-year-old from Florida has ‘Batman’ birthmark removed in pioneering Russian surgery

A two-year-old girl from Florida has had a Batman mask-style birthmark removed after an experimental Russian surgery.Toddler Luna Tavares-Fenner was born with a black mark that covered her nose and eyelids. The condition is known as congenital melanocytic naevus – it affects one per cent of babies. Marks of this kind tend to grow as the child gets bigger. Those who have the condition have a slight risk of developing skin cancer.Luna’s mother Carolina has been taking her daughter to a specialist in Northern Europe for more than 24 months, where she has received photodynamic therapy, a procedure that is...
HEALTH
KFOR

KFOR

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy