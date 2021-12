We’ve seen light field cameras before, such as the Lytro camera, but K-Lens is the first light field interchangeable lens to be available for existing digital still and video cameras. The lens is able to record a grid of images that contain information about the relative distance of different objects in the scene. This information can then be used in post-processing to adjust the focus point in the scene, as well as to easily mask different areas to alter the brightness and colors of different layers in the scene. The images can also be used to create moderate 3D effects that allow us to ‘see around’ objects as the pictures in the 3x3 grid are all recorded from a slightly different perspective.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO