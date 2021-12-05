ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

7 New Netflix Shows in December and the Best Reasons to Watch

By Ben Travers
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvgqr_0dEe2Qgx00

1. “ The Witcher ” Season 2 (available December 17)

Why Should I Watch? It’s been two years since Henry Cavill cast his spell on the world, and the titular Witcher’s long-awaited return to Netflix is finally upon us. I’m going to be honest: I do not remember much about this show. Twenty-four months — especially these past 24 months — is a long time, and I have yet to find the precious eight hours required for my rewatch. But I think that’s OK? What made “The Witcher” work so well was a beguiling combination of palpable enthusiasm (courtesy of Cavill, who f’n loves this franchise) and prioritizing spectacle over sanity. Rarely did “The Witcher” slow down so viewers could process what was going on, when it could simply charge forward into stranger and stranger events. Whether you can keep up with its wild world-building or not, the first eight episodes are an experience to be had, and I don’t doubt the second season will be even more… well, just more. The spell is too strong.

Bonus Reason: Did my flippancy regarding a very serious fantasy series that you take very, very seriously irk you? Are you looking for a reason to get hyped for Season 2, having already invested countless hours into memorizing all the bizarre names and laws that set “The Witcher” apart from lesser epics like “The Wheel of Time” and the Bible? Well, fine then. As you undoubtedly already know, Season 2 sees Geralt take Cirilla to his hometown ( Kaer Morhen ), in an attempt to protect the princess from dangers lurking outside and her own burgeoning powers inside. But did you know… it’s snowing there? OK, yes, you probably did, but the Netflix spoilers list is very detailed, you guys, and I’m genuinely scared to say anything more, so… snow. That’s what I’ve got for you. The promise of a white Christmas — in Kaer Morhen and for all of us Witcherites.

2. “ Halt and Catch Fire ” Seasons 1-4 ( leaving December 13)

Why Should I Watch? Have you seen “Halt and Catch Fire”? Have you watched it recently? And by recently, I mean are you watching it right now? If your answer is “no” to any of these questions, then you have less than two weeks to rectify your choices (hey, “Rectify” — also a great show ) and appreciate one of history’s great dramas before it disappears from the world’s most popular streaming service. And really, Netflix has given you no excuses: “The Witcher” Season 2 won’t be out yet, and precious little else constitutes must-see TV in December. (Keep reading, though, please.) So why not cross a long-overdue item off your TV bucket list? I promise, by the time the word “Mutiny” starts meaning anything to you, you’ll forget other TV even exists.

Bonus Reason: The cast of “Halt and Catch Fire” instills the same kind of lasting loyalty as series like “The Wire” and “Friday Night Lights,” in that once you’ve seen these actors in this show, you’ll follow them anywhere. You know how whenever you see Dominic West, you shout “McNulty!”, or when you spot Zach Gilford and think “Saracen”? Get ready to smile and say “Gordon” whenever Scoot McNairy strides onscreen. And Scoot is working a lot these days. So really, by watching “Halt and Catch Fire,” you’re opening yourself up to appreciating so much more of the entertainment landscape. And isn’t that why you’re reading this list in the first place?

3. “Voir” (available December 6)

Why Should I Watch? While it’s extremely difficult not to be snarky about a show that capitalizes “Cinema” twice in its synopsis, “Voir” represents the work of dedicated artisans celebrating other dedicated artisans, and that’s a lovely intention worth our collective respect. From executive producers David Fincher and David Prior, the six-episode pseudo-docuseries uses visual essays to honor and examine great filmmaking. In other words, it’s a show about the love of movies by people who know exactly what they love about movies — and hope to share that love in a similarly cinematic fashion. Essayists include Walter Chaw, Taylor Ramos, Drew McWeeny, Sasha Stone, and Tony Zhou; screeners have not been provided in advance and little else is known about the program, but if you’re someone who enjoys reading IndieWire for its in-depth analysis of not only movie stars and directors but editors, designers, and more, “Voir” is probably up your alley.

Bonus Reason: “Cinema” does not need to be capitalized. Please don’t let this be the start of something. The artistic medium of “film” is held in lofty enough esteem, we don’t need to start treating the very mention of its name like Jesus Christ or Jughead. OK, that is all, enjoy your movie show everyone.

4. “ Cobra Kai ” Season 4 (available December 31)

Why Should I Watch? As of 2021, “Cobra Kai” can call itself an Emmy nominee for Best Comedy Series, aka one of the eight best comedy series on television (or streaming or whatever). That honor is voted on by members of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, many of whom are industry professionals, and while they make mistakes fairly often, TV fans should at least be curious to discover why they choose what they do — and it always starts with watching the series itself. “Cobra Kai” isn’t a simple reboot, coasting off the nostalgia attached to “The Karate Kid” franchise. So give it a try. The Television Academy guarantees you’ll find something to appreciate.**

Bonus Reason: “Cobra Kai” is a hit! Don’t you want to join the millions of viewers who flock to each new season of this former YouTube original series? Don’t you want to be a part of the excitement surrounding each new release? Don’t you want to get hyped for your New Year’s Eve party by plowing through Season 4 as soon as it’s released? Sure you do. Have fun.

**This is an implied guarantee only, as interpreted by IndieWire based on the Emmys’ good standing and regard for quality. Should you not find a single thing about “Cobra Kai” you admire, the Television Academy will not provide you a refund on your subscription or a time machine. IndieWire won’t either. Own your decisions. Thank you.

5. “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4 (available December 3)

Why Should I Watch? This is a two-part question, really. The first is rather simple: Why should I watch “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays”? After all, “GBBS:H” follows a different format than the traditional seasons of “GBBH.” There are only two episodes: “The Great Christmas Baking Show” and “The Great New Year’s Baking Show.” Each episode has its own set of contestants, and the drama (on a show already fairly light on tension) is considerably lessened. If that sounds less than enticing, then you have your answer. If it sounds good, then it’s on to the second question: Why should I watch Season 4 of “The Great British Baking Show”? If this is your query, then you’ve probably already sampled one or more of the first three “GBBS: H” seasons and come to recognize them as disposable, cheery and, baker-dependent. Which means your real question is: Who’s baking? Jamie Finn, Rosie Brandreth-Poynter, Ruby Bhogal, and James Hillery make up the Christmas episode, while Nancy Birtwhistle, Rahul Mandal, Helena Garcia, and Henry Bird step into the tent for New Year’s.

Bonus Reason: The Christmas episode features a competition based around “illusion cakes,” so you’ll naturally want to find out what those look like, and New Year’s is themed after another booze-fueled anniversary: 21st birthdays.

6. “Aggretsuko” Season 4 (available December 16)

Why Should I Watch? Originally a short-form animated series in 2018, “Aggretsuko” follows a 25-year-old red panda named Retsuko (born from lifestyle brand Sanrio), who’s easily one of Netflix’s most relatable characters. No, it’s not her pitch-black eyes that turn white with rage onstage (though they do convey a certain “darkness of the soul” inflicted by too many hours on the clock); nor is it her adorable, whiskered face (though I’m sure many viewers wish their own visage could look as sweet). It’s her coping mechanism. Aggretsuko takes out her frustrations via screaming renditions of heavy metal karaoke, which kicks off many more adventures from there. When the man’s got you down, sometimes the only thing you can do is yell back — at a bar, after work, so you can keep the job your livelihood depends upon.

Bonus Reason: Season 4 sees Haida, a spotted hyena and also Retsuko’s co-worker, finally pursue the crush he’s let lie these past five years, just as a new office director shows up with one priority in mind: obedience. How both developments jive with Retsuko should make “Aggretsuko” plenty entertaining in its fourth year.

7. “Lost in Space” Season 3 (available December 1)

Why Should I Watch? If adventurous family fare is what you seek this holiday season, “Lost in Space” is one of the better bets. The shiny Netflix reboot lasted the same number of seasons as Irwin Allen’s original (three each!), and it still tracks the Robinson family as they try to survive the hostile environments of deep space. Season 3 sees Judy, Penny, Will, John, and Maureen separated from each other and still trapped on a mysterious planet. With the help of their (legitimately cool) Robot, the family will try to rescue local colonists, topple an alien threat, and — most importantly — reunite with the ones they love.

Bonus Reason: The Robot (just called “Robot”) is the best part of this family-friendly adventure series, and one has to hope showrunner Zack Estrin maximizes its potential before the final credits roll. Tune in to find out! (At the very least, this outsized, open-ended question — “Did they do enough with the Robot?” “What would I have done?” “Where does this robot stand in the long cinematic history of helpful A.I. machines?” — will give parents something to focus on while the kiddos are caught up in all those not-so-dangerous escapes.)

The Rest of Incoming TV

“Decoupled” (available in December)
“Kayko and Kokosh” Seasons 1-2 (available December 1)
“Are You the One” Season 3 (available December 1)
“Ink Master” Seasons 3-4 (available December 1)
“Knight Rider” Seasons 1-4 (available December 1)
“Knight Rider 2000” (available December 1)
“Coyotes” (available December 2)
“Escalona” Season 1 (available December 2)
“Coming Out Colton” (available December 3)
“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” Season 4 (available December 3)
“Money Heist” Part 5, Vol. 2 (available December 3)
“Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin” Volume 2 (available December 4)
“Japan Sinks: People of Hope” Season 1, Episode 8 (available December 5)
“Centaurworld” Season 2 (available December 7)
“Go Dog Go” Season 2 (available December 7)
“Bonus Family” Season 4 (available December 9)
“How to Ruin Christmas” Season 2 (available December 10)
“Aranyak” (available December 10)
“Twentysomethings: Austin” (available December 10)
“Saturday Morning All Star Hits!” (available December 10)
“The Hungry and the Hairy” (available December 11)
“Japan Sinks: People of Hope” Season 1, Episode 9 (available December 12)
“The Future Diary” (available December 14)
“Black Ink Crew New York” Seasons 3-4 (available December 15)
“The Challenge” Seasons 12 and 25 (available December 15)
“Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe” (available December 15)
“Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes” Season 1, Part 2 (available December 15)
“Selling Tampa” (available December 15)
“Teen Mom 2” Seasons 3-4 (available December 15)
“Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Homecoming” Season 6 (available December 17)
“Bulgasal: Immortal Souls” (available December 18)
“What Happened in Oslo” (available December 19)
“Elite Short Stories” (available December 20)
“Emily in Paris” Season 2 (available December 22)
“The Silent Sea” (available December 24)
“Single’s Inferno” (available December 25)
“Anxious People” (available December 29)
“Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer” (available December 29)
“Kitz” (available December 30)
“Queer Eye” Season 6 (available December 31)
“Stay Close” (available December 31)

Last Call

“The Last O.G.” Seasons 1-2 (leaving December 3)
“Fifty: The Series” Seasons 1-2 (leaving December 13)
“Saint Seiya” Seasons 1-6 (leaving December 13)
“Private Practice” Seasons 1-6 (leaving December 21)
“Forensic Files” Collections 1-9 (leaving December 31)
“Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood” Parts 1-5 (leaving December 31)
“Fullmetal Alchemist” Season 1 (leaving December 31)
“The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings” Season 1 (leaving December 31)

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

What Were the Number-One Movies and TV Shows of 2021? We May Never Find Out.

IndieWire turns 25 this year. To mark the occasion, we’re running a series of essays about the future of everything we cover. What is the number-one movie of 2021? We may never know. It could be Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”; at $224 million, its domestic gross is the year’s biggest to date. You could also make an argument for “Free Guy” at $121 million, which spent its theatrical afterlife in sustained on-demand dominance. Then there’s the big-budget action-comedy “Red Notice” — Netflix’s “biggest opening ever,” tweeted star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Per Netflix, the film streamed for a total...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

‘Save Me’ Might Be the Best Show You Can Watch on Peacock Right Now

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘Save Me’: Both seasons are on Peacock, with the final five episodes of Season 2 exclusive to Peacock Premium members. That “Save Me” is a story of a father in search of a lost child is just one of the ways that the deck seems stacked against it. It’s set in London, presented with the veneer of a crime tale: two more elements that could make it easier for the casual browser to glance over. TV isn’t exactly at a loss for shows in any...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Peacemaker’ Trailer: John Cena Brings Explosive ‘Suicide Squad’ Madness to HBO Max

James Gunn has become one of the biggest names in superhero filmmaking thanks to “The Suicide Squad” and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies. Now, the director is turning his eyes to streaming television via “Peacemaker,” HBO Max’s upcoming John Cena-led TV series. The show debuts in January on HBO Max. Cena first portrayed the character, a nationalist killer who loves peace so much that he “doesn’t care how many men, women, and children he has to kill to get it,” in Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” which premiered in August. In the film, Peacemaker, real name Christopher Smith, joined the Suicide...
TV & VIDEOS
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scoot Mcnairy
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Zach Gilford
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Watch This Underrated Matthew McConaughey Movie Before It Leaves Netflix Next Week

Netflix is losing one of its only Matthew McConaughey movies next week. After Nov. 30, The Lincoln Lawyer, which stars the 52-year-old in a leading role, will no longer be streaming on Netflix. The 2011 movie, based on Michael Connelly 2005's novel of the same name, is one of only two McConaughey flicks currently on Netflix. It's an underrated movie that is often forgotten when discussing the body of work and life of the Oscar winner (and husband to Camila Alves). Fans and critics have praised the quality of the movie, with its Rotten Tomatoes scores in the 80-percent range and its Metacritic Metascore at 63.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Brotherhood#Television#The Best Reasons To Watch
epicstream.com

Where to Watch Ghostbusters Afterlife in HD: Will It Be on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Redbox, Hulu, HBO Max, or Streaming Online?

The late 2010s were all about 80s nostalgia, and the same seems to be true for the 20s – not wi... The late 2010s were all about 80s nostalgia, and the same seems to be true for the 20s – not without good reason, to be fair. Ghostbusters: Afterlife looks like a great opportunity for a nostalgic return to the beloved franchise, with a new generation of ghostbusters, some of whom are grandchildren of a character from the originals. So, where can those who won't attend movie theaters watch the new Ghostbusterssequel? Will it be on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, or elsewhere?
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

Netflix’s Hellbound: Best Shows To Watch Next From The Leftovers To Jirisan

Hellbound is the most recent Korean-language hit to make it into the U.S. Netflix Top Ten, and to top Netflix’s global (self-reported) charts. If you’ve already binged all six episodes of the ultra-violent celestial fantasy and are thirsting for more shows in a similar vein, then we’ve hand-picked a selection of supernatural fantasy series that could make the perfect follow-up. Prepare yourself for heaven-and-hell dramas, existential questions, terrifying monsters, human dilemmas, angels, demons and much, much more.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’: Film Review

A strong cast and tightly focused direction make The Unforgivable an engrossing enough redemption drama, though this Americanized feature adaptation of British TV writer Sally Wainwright’s 2009 miniseries, Unforgiven, doesn’t always benefit from its condensed plotting. A deglammed Sandra Bullock headlines as Ruth Slater, an ex-con attempting to find a quiet place in the free world, who wants only to reconnect with her younger sister after serving 20 years for a violent crime. Following her Berlinale prize winner System Crasher, German director Nora Fingscheidt makes a respectable English-language debut with this somber look at the ripple effects of trauma. Bullock’s star...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Netflix
Paste Magazine

New Movies on Netflix

Netflix has been adding so many new movies to its menu of offerings that it can be tough to keep up with all of their latest films. The following list includes 10 of the biggest movies the streaming service has released in the last few months. Some we recommend more...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Two Disney+ Movies Beat Netflix in Top Ten Streaming Charts

The latest streaming numbers are in from Nielsen, and the two movies holding the top spots the week of October 18th to the 24th come from Disney+, beating its main competition in Netflix. The Marvel Studios film Black Widow —the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ — and Hocus Pocus came in first and second place, respectively. Netflix rounds out the Top 5 with The Forgotten Battle in third place, Going In Style in fourth, and Night Teeth (2021) in fifth. Ironically, both Disney+ and Netflix have five movies a piece in the Top 10.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon, and More

I enjoy few things more than a good ol' Christmas movie, but there are so many to watch (and so many streaming services to watch them on) that figuring out your holiday viewing schedule could get overwhelming. We're here to help with our list that includes the classics you'll probably be rewatching for the millionth time, like Home Alone, Elf, and A Christmas Story, but we've also included some lesser-known movies we love to watch during the holiday season, like Tangerine and Black Christmas. Whether you subscribe to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Peacock, we promise there's something here that'll help get you in the spirit.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Netflix's Money Heist Series Finale, NBC's Annie Live!

"Tomorrow" is finally today: It's Annie Live! night on NBC! Fans of musicals, over-the-top spectacles, and/or live-tweeting can tune in to see Harry Connick Jr. dance in a bald cap while Taraji P. Henson schemes to ruin kids' lives. Newcomer Celina Smith stars as the little orphan herself. Water-cooler TV events are hard to come by these days, so we'll take 'em where we can get 'em. If Annie's not your speed, you could watch a documentary about Kenny G on HBO, or hold out for weekend releases like the final episodes of Netflix's Money Heist or Hulu's PEN15.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

The 20 Best TV Shows of 2021

The entire TV business has been focused on streaming for a while now, but 2021 felt like the year the industry began treating its streaming platforms as the alpha and omega, with traditional broadcast and cable networks viewed as content suppliers for series’ eventual streaming homes, at best. Of the 20 wonderful shows we picked for our list of the year’s best television, 15 of them debuted exclusively on a streamer, and the other five came from places like HBO and FX, where the line between the linear channels and, respectively, HBO Max and FX on Hulu has become so blurry as to seem nonexistent. There’s still good work being done in traditional TV — The Wonder Years is in the midst of a fine reboot on ABC, for instance, while Starz’s Blindspotting was one of several cable shows from our midyear best-of list that just barely missed the cut for this final one — but it may be time to get used to streaming hegemony in rankings like this.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy