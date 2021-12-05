ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Start your week smart: Indonesia, Omicron, Hall of Fame, Mark Cuban, Joel Osteen

By Faith Karimi, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago

A Texas man found his mother's vintage school cafeteria cookbook from the 1960s, and had the recipes reprinted. He's now bringing back memories and delicious food to his community. Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart. The weekend that was. Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted,...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Plumber finds money in walls of Joel Osteen's Houston church

HOUSTON - Hundreds of thousands of dollars were reported stolen in 2014 from a safe at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston. Now, all these years later, another bombshell has dropped. "But I mean it was just like unbelievable the things he was telling us they found in the wall."
HOUSTON, TX
expressnews.com

Thumbs: What about it, Joel Osteen? Some prosperity gospel for the plumber who found your money?

UP: A simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas who never dreamed of one day being considered for political leadership decided not to throw his cowboy hat in the ring for Texas governor this week. We hope Matthew McConaughey wasn’t deterred by his humble roots. Uvalde, population around 16,000, is a sprawling metropolis compared to Rick Perry’s native Paint Creek, whose population of 300 some odd souls is at risk of getting blown off the map in a strong wind. We applaud McConaughey, a talented actor and Texas treasure, who seemed indecisive about every policy issue from abortion to voting rights, for rejecting popular pressure to launch a celebrity candidacy. There are enough actors in politics. We do wish he’d been able to share some wisdom gleaned from his long journey exploring higher office beyond saying he’d learned “a lot” and declaring that “we have some problems we need to fix.” A good candidate, by now, would have a few specifics on solutions, on potential compromises on certain issues, on ways to end the gridlock and division. McConaughey recognized that’s not his gig — and we respect him for that.
UVALDE, TX
FOXBusiness

Joel Osteen church cash discovery renews calls to tax churches

The political left has renewed its calls to tax churches after a plumber at Pastor Joel Osteen's church found hundreds of envelopes full of cash. A plumber called into a Houston radio station KILT-FM on Thursday, according to the city's KPRC-TV. The caller said, "There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile. Went to go remove the toilet and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall."
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Joel Osteen’s megachurch confirms stash of money found in bathroom wall

Seven years after an estimated $600,000 was stolen from a safe at Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch, envelopes full of money were found hidden in a bathroom wall there, the church has confirmed. The story of the Nov. 10 discovery came to light Thursday when a man identifying himself as a...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Awesome 98

Joel Osteen Still Hasn’t Commented on Money Found in His Walls

We all knew Joel Osteen had a lot of money, but it looks like someone was hiding some money for a rainy day. I have no idea why people give televangelists like this money. Just Google Joel Osteen's home and you tell me if you need to send this guy a single penny of your money. People like Joel Osteen are why people want churches to be taxed. I'm not saying all churches are like this, but people like Joel Osteen need their books opened up.
RELIGION
CandysDirt

Mark Cuban Buys Mustang — Not the Car, But a Texas Town

December 6, 2021 | Tommy Cummings | 1 Comment | Celebrity Real Estate. Over the past 25 years, I’ve exchanged emails with Mark Cuban about various topics. We’re the same age, so I feel that I can ask him questions about Seinfeld, Sharknado, Dennis Rodman, or digital topics and get a worthy response.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Berry Gordy
Person
Jussie Smollett
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joel Osteen
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Justino Díaz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Joni Mitchell
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#Omicron#Mexican#Russian
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Should Omicron change your holiday party plans? An expert weighs in

The new Omicron variant has been spreading rapidly throughout South Africa, and it has now reached numerous locations around the United States. Preliminary data indicate that the vaccines may not be as protective against this newest coronavirus variant as they were against previous variants, though a booster dose appears to increase protection.
WORLD
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian to 'run right back' to him

Kanye West hasn't given up hope of saving his marriage. The hip-hop star made a public appeal to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to "run right back to me" as he performed alongside Drake at the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert on Thursday night. The event, which took place at...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

CNN Heroes celebrates 15 years of inspiring the world

For 15 years, CNN Heroes has been honoring everyday people changing the world. Since 2007, we have recognized more than 350 Heroes from all 50 states and more than 110 countries. While their missions are diverse, they all are dedicated to helping others. The impact of their work is staggering.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy