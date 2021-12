Arizona Basketball is baaaaacckkkk! Still undefeated and traveling to Illinois to fight the Illini, Arizona Basketball is getting a lot of attention. Signs that Arizona Basketball (8-0, 1-0) is outdoing the limiting predictions from sports announcers and writers are everywhere. Take Jeff Goodman for example, he just said that he felt the Deandre Ayton/Sean Miller $100K payment was incorrect and very damaging reporting by ESPN Mark Schlabach. Duh, there was no recording, no evidence other than hearsay, which is why Miller wasn’t fired for quite awhile, there was no proof, or no cause. Why is Goodman talking about this now? Because Arizona’s stats can make anyone giddy about the team.

