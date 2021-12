The former champion boxer had a romantic date night with Gallienne Nabila, while the pair watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Detroit Pistons. Floyd Mayweather closed out his holiday weekend on a date with his girlfriend Gallienne Nabila on Sunday November 28, while the pair went to the Staples Center to see the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Detroit Pistons. The couple sat up close and personal for the game, with seats right on the sidelines. Gallienne looked absolutely stunning, as she sat by her boyfriend’s side and cheered on the Lakers!

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO