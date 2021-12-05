ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Air India Flight To Newark Returns To Delhi After Passenger Dies Onboard

By Pranjal Pande
simpleflying.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn tragic news this week, an Air India flight bound for New York was forced to return to New Delhi after a passenger onboard died. The flight turned around three hours into its journey after pilots received news of the incident. Let’s find out more. Turning back. According to...

simpleflying.com

Comments / 3

 

