Miami Heat Unable to Overcome Short-Handed Lineup Against Bucks

Making excuses has never in the Miami Heat's vocabulary.

Even though they were without two starters against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, they still felt they had a chance. In the end, it just wasn't enough. The Heat fell to the Bucks 124-102 in Milwaukee. They were minus forward Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo. The Bucks were also without forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Regardless,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, “the NBA doesn’t stop, our schedule doesn’t stop. We have enough.”

The Heat were playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Indiana Pacers the previous night. Max Strus led the Heat with a career-high 25 points but it just wasn't enough.

“They just outplayed us from the start,” Strus said, “played harder, outrebounded us, beat us on all the hustle plays, 50-50 balls. They just wanted it more."

The Bucks, meanwhile, handled the adversity much better. Playing without one of the league's best players, they had contributions from the entire lineup. Pat Connaughton had a season-high 23 points and Khris Middleton added 22 points and guard Jrue Holiday 16. Center Bobby Portis also had 19 points and 16 rebounds.

"It felt like we were just trying to catch up, and on our heels most of the game,” Spoelstra said. “As a team, we did not bring out best game, obviously.”

The Heat return to action Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

