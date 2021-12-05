ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miami Heat Unable to Overcome Short-Handed Lineup Against Bucks

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIFrN_0dEe1G4i00

Making excuses has never in the Miami Heat's vocabulary.

Even though they were without two starters against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, they still felt they had a chance. In the end, it just wasn't enough. The Heat fell to the Bucks 124-102 in Milwaukee. They were minus forward Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo. The Bucks were also without forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Regardless,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, “the NBA doesn’t stop, our schedule doesn’t stop. We have enough.”

The Heat were playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Indiana Pacers the previous night. Max Strus led the Heat with a career-high 25 points but it just wasn't enough.

“They just outplayed us from the start,” Strus said, “played harder, outrebounded us, beat us on all the hustle plays, 50-50 balls. They just wanted it more."

The Bucks, meanwhile, handled the adversity much better. Playing without one of the league's best players, they had contributions from the entire lineup. Pat Connaughton had a season-high 23 points and Khris Middleton added 22 points and guard Jrue Holiday 16. Center Bobby Portis also had 19 points and 16 rebounds.

"It felt like we were just trying to catch up, and on our heels most of the game,” Spoelstra said. “As a team, we did not bring out best game, obviously.”

The Heat return to action Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

Pacers And Bucks Starting Lineups

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Indianapolis on Sunday evening, and for the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups. The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. The full lineup...
NBA
wtmj.com

Bucks rout short-handed Heat 124-102 without Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pat Connaughton made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks avenged an embarrassing loss from the second game of the season, beating the Miami Heat 124-102 despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee led by as many as 31 points in the second half against a depleted Heat team missing Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo due to injuries. Antetokounmpo sat out with a right calf injury. The Heat routed Milwaukee 137-95 in Miami earlier in the season but the Bucks dominated this time behind Khris Middleton, Connaughton and Jrue Holiday.
NBA
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and prediction

The Miami Heat (14-9) visit the "Cream City" Saturday for an 8 p.m. ET game against the Milwaukee Bucks (14-9) at the Fiserv Forum. Below, we look at the Heat vs. Bucks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets. Miami is 3-3 overall and 2-4...
NBA
Chippewa Herald

Giannis-less Bucks rout short-handed Heat

MILWAUKEE — It wasn't exactly a revenge game for the Milwaukee Bucks, though it felt good. Pat Connaughton made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, and the Bucks avenged an embarrassing loss from the second game of the season, beating the Heat 124-102 on Saturday night despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Max Strus
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Yardbarker

Cavs' Starting Lineup Against The Bucks On Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Wisconsin to play the Bucks on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. The full lineup can...
NBA
95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks fall in Miami

MIAMI, WI (WSAU-MetroSource) – The short-handed Miami Heat were winners at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-104. Caleb Martin, starting for the injured Jimmy Butler, had a career high 28 points. He was 9-of-12 from the floor, including 6 three-pointers. The Heat rained down 22 3’s against the Bucks, a new franchise record.
NBA
NBA

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo out against Heat with right calf soreness

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined for a second straight game with calf soreness, this time missing Saturday night’s Eastern Conference matchup against the Miami Heat. This will be the the second consecutive game the Bucks (14-9) will be without their star forward, who missed Thursday’s 97-93 loss to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Indiana Pacers#The Memphis Grizzlies
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Preview: It’s PJ Tucker Ring Night!

Tonight’s game might be just another regular season matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat – two teams that don’t care for each other – but it’s also the first time that NBA champion forward PJ Tucker returns to Fiserv Forum and will receive his championship ring for his contributions to the team’s title-wing effort last season.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Bucks vs. Heat Game Thread

Welcome to PJ Tucker ring night, which also doubles as a regular season showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat! Last year’s member of THE DOGS will get some recognition and some hardware pregame, and then these two rivals will square off (each of which is short-handed tonight, missing Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez).
NBA
numberfire.com

Miami's Jimmy Butler (tailbone) ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Bucks

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (tailbone) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Butler will sit out on Wednesday after Miami's star was ruled out with a tailbone injury. Expect Tyler Herro to play a lead offensive role against a Bucks' team ranked seventh in defensive rating.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Hot Hot Hoops

GameThread: Miami Heat (14-11) @ Milwaukee Bucks (16-9)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (14-11) host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-9) tonight at the FTX Arena at 7:30pm on ESPN. Caleb Martin was previously listed as questionable but has since moved into the starting lineup to replace Jimmy Butler, who re-injured his tailbone early in the Heat’s last game.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Rockets Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Houston to play the Rockets on Friday evening. Antetokounmpo showed up on the injury report with a quad injury, but is listed as probable for the game and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
NBA
FanSided

3 takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks blowout win over Miami Heat

Well, if you were hoping for a bounce-back performance from the Milwaukee Bucks after losing a tight one on Thursday, you were in luck! Despite missing some key pieces, the Bucks rolled the Miami Heat 124-102. The Bucks never trailed as they dominated from start to finish, even though they...
NBA
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
95
Followers
232
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy