When a snow storm hits and the star studded cast of a radio show can’t make it into the studio those who are now trapped inside the studio – the janitor, the writer, the assistant station manager and the young frazzled producer – must take over and see that show does indeed go on! DECK THE HALLS is a fast paced, family friendly holiday musical featuring such popular hits as Jingle Bells, Silent Night, We Wish You A Merry Christmas, a new version of O’ Little Town of Bethlehem and much more!

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO