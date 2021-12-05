Scott D. Pierce: Why your TV critic said yes when Hulu called about its ‘Real Housewives of SLC’ documentary

I have a hypothesis that there are two types of Housewives fans: (1) Those who relish every second of a four-part reunion and (2) those who would prefer just to check out the fashionz and watch a 30-second sizzle reel of any major developments. As someone who was raised on a steady diet of Joan Rivers red-carpet content and who also suffers from chronic migraines, my fandom will always rest firmly in the second camp. Because let’s be honest. This episode is nothing but a mid-season reunion, except with none of the glam and no moderator to keep it moving. We don’t need Andy or some tidy pomp and circumstance for episodes like this. But please, Bravo, I’m begging y’all — for the sake of the collective sanity of fandom subtype two, maybe next time consider checking to see if Hypnotist Kimberly is available. Or at least throw us a bone with a glam/prop budget. Ugh, anyway, let’s get into it.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO