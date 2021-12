All losses sting to an extent. But for Wichita State coach Isaac Brown and his team, their 65-59 setback to Kansas State last Sunday carried just a bit more pain than others. "It was my first time involved in a rivalry game," he said. "We didn't play well. On offense, we just weren't disciplined. We didn't do a good job, we turned it over too much, we didn't go inside enough, and we just have to learn from it."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO