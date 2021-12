Southeastern Louisiana (4-5) vs. Southern (4-6) F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana and Southern both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory in their last game. Southern earned an 86-68 win at home over Lindsey Wilson on Thursday, while Southeastern Louisiana won 72-68 at Troy on Sunday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO