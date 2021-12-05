Prominent NFL Head Coach Appears To Be On Hot Seat

The smiles on the faces of the players and coaches after Sunday’s win over the Texans revealed the reality for the New York Jets: they needed this win, badly. No, it wasn’t pretty. And it came over a Texans team that has been in many ways the worst in the NFL this season, so it doesn’t mean that all the Jets’ issues are fixed. But in the locker room that was reeling a week earlier after throwing away a winnable game against the Dolphins, this provided a much-needed reward for the work they’ve been stacking week after week and was evidence that they are indeed making progress in learning how to win games.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO