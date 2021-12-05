ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Week 13 (12/5/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

By Tyler Kuehl
 5 days ago
An AFC West rivalry is renewed on Sunday Night Football, as one team looks stay ahead of the pack in an incredibly tight divisional race, as the Kansas City Chiefs look to expand their lead on the Denver Broncos. The race for the top spot in the division is...

247Sports

Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas dead at 33, per report

In tragic news Thursday night, former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is dead at the age of 33, according to Miles Garrett of Fox Sports 5. The former Georgia Tech star was a former first-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He played for the Broncos from 2010-18 before spending time with the Houston Texans (2018), New England Patriots and New York Jets (2019).
NFL
MLive

Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

ATLANTA (AP) — Demaryius Thomas, who earned five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33. Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, said Officer Tim Lupo,...
NFL
kmaland.com

NFL (12/5): Chiefs handle Broncos, win fifth straight

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs ran their win streak to five with a 22-9 victory over Denver on Sunday. The Chiefs (8-4) were workmanlike, getting 184 yards passing from Patrick Mahomes, who also rushed for a 10-yard touchdown to open the scoring. For the fourth straight game, the...
NFL
The Flint Journal

Looking ahead: Denver Broncos fighting for their playoff lives against Detroit Lions in Week 14

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions said they were savoring the chance to play spoiler down the stretch, and that’s what they did against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Minnesota (5-7) was clinging to life to its playoff spot, then lost 29-27 at the buzzer to the winless Lions. Dan Campbell’s crew has a chance to do that again in Week 14, heading to Denver to face the Broncos (6-6). The AFC postseason picture is a trip, with the .500 Broncos sitting as the No. 12 seed heading into the weekend. There are five six-win teams in the AFC at this point of the season, with three teams tied at 7-5 on the inside of the playoff picture.
NFL
lineups.com

Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos Matchup Preview (12/12/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos Matchup Preview (12/12/21) The Detroit Lions are set to meet the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at the Mile High City in Colorado on Sunday, December 12th at 4:05 PM EST. The 6-6 Broncos are recovering from a painful loss against the Chiefs this past week in the Sunday primetime game while the Lions are celebrating their first season win against the Minnesota Vikings. The Broncos have fallen to the number twelve spot in their division and need to win out the rest of the season to have hope in a Wild Card position for the postseason, and the Lions are hoping to start a winning streak to finish their season on a positive note. This game will depend heavily on the accuracy of the two quarterbacks and impressive performances from their defenses to find the game-winner.
NFL
FanSided

Former Broncos star surprisingly cut midseason by Houston

Former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay has struggled to carve a role in Houston with the Texans, and he’s been cut. It was almost one year ago to the date when former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay had his last “good” NFL game. On November 22, 2020, Lindsay ran for 82 yards on 16 carries as the Denver Broncos put on a strong offensive performance against the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
The Ann Arbor News

Detroit Lions, who remain one of NFL’s best against the spread, are touchdown-plus underdogs vs. Broncos

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions, fresh off their first win of the season, are touchdown-plus underdogs against the Denver Broncos in Week 14 action. Oddsmakers have the Broncos (6-6) favored by 8.5 to 9.5 points, with the over/under total at 42 points. The line opened at seven points and has grown with the Lions (1-10-1) dealing with flu-like symptoms through the building.
NFL
CBS Sports

How to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Denver Broncos are 0-10 against the Kansas City Chiefs since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit next Sunday. The Broncos and Kansas City will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denver has a defense that allows only 17.82 points per game, so Kansas City's offense will have their work cut out for them.
NFL
lineups.com

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (12/12/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (12/12/21) Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Arrowhead Stadium this weekend for an AFC West matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are coming off a loss to the Washington Football Team where a game-winning field goal by WFT handed them their fourth loss in their last five games, one of which was a blow out loss against the Chiefs, 14-41. They now sit at 6-6 and every game they lose, takes them farther from the playoff picture. Against a Chiefs team that’s on a five-game winning streak, this doesn’t make it easy for the Raiders to get to a winning record. The Chiefs have found ways to win recently despite having a slow start to the season and now sit in first place in the AFC West. If they keep their streak alive, they will almost surely take the AFC West title for the sixth year in a row. The Raiders showed moments of greatness in their huge win against Dallas two weeks ago and that team could definitely beat the Chiefs, but we have only seen that team a couple of times, as they have really rode the rollercoaster of highs and lows this season. It’ll be interesting to see what Raiders team shows up on Sunday.
NFL
CBS Denver

NFL Reacts To Shocking Death Of Broncos’ Demaryius Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – The football world is waking up to the news of the death of former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. Many players from around the league are posting their condolences to social media after his unexpected passing on Thursday. (Photo by Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Tim Tebow Tebow is the former Broncos quarterback who threw the 80-yard touchdown pass in overtime to beat the Steelers in 2012. Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for...
NFL
FanSided

Drew Lock is done as a Denver Broncos quarterback

The 2021 season was supposed to be a promising one for Drew Lock. It’s been anything but that. Before the season started, Lock was listed as the team’s starting quarterback. Though there was talk that floated around for months about adding a veteran quarterback to give him some competition, it looked like Drew Lock’s job to lose.
NFL
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia Tech and Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Former Georgia Tech standout and Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. The news was confirmed by Miles Garrett of FOX 5 Atlanta and KOA in Denver. Thomas would have turned 34 on Christmas Day. According to Roswell Police, the preliminary information suggests that his death […] The post Georgia Tech and Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NFL
