Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Week 13 (12/5/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (12/12/21) Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Arrowhead Stadium this weekend for an AFC West matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are coming off a loss to the Washington Football Team where a game-winning field goal by WFT handed them their fourth loss in their last five games, one of which was a blow out loss against the Chiefs, 14-41. They now sit at 6-6 and every game they lose, takes them farther from the playoff picture. Against a Chiefs team that’s on a five-game winning streak, this doesn’t make it easy for the Raiders to get to a winning record. The Chiefs have found ways to win recently despite having a slow start to the season and now sit in first place in the AFC West. If they keep their streak alive, they will almost surely take the AFC West title for the sixth year in a row. The Raiders showed moments of greatness in their huge win against Dallas two weeks ago and that team could definitely beat the Chiefs, but we have only seen that team a couple of times, as they have really rode the rollercoaster of highs and lows this season. It’ll be interesting to see what Raiders team shows up on Sunday.

