Premier League

Non-Liverpool: Fans React To Ralf Rangnik's First Team As Manchester United Manager As He Takes On Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace

By Damon Carr
 5 days ago
Manchester United start a new era this afternoon, as Ralf Rangnik takes over as manager for the first time against Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace.

There are to most, a few shocks in the starting line-up. Scott McTominay and Fred start together in midfield, which has been criticised heavily for years by Manchester United fans.

Harry Maguire and Viktor Lindelof start at centre-back, with Diogo Dalot starting at right-back over Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Jadon Sancho starts out wide and Donny Van Der Beek once again places himself back on the bench, which he has done since joining Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Let's take a look how the footballing world as reacted to the team news, including Manchester United fans' take on the topic.

Well known Manchester United fan and host of United Stand, Mark Goldbridge, is expecting changes in the future rather than now.

Terry Flewers, who is the main host of the Football Terrace is delighted with Rangnik backing McFred as the partnership in midfield.

Not all Manchester United fans are happy with the news, most have reacted negatively.

Some have joked about the starting of McFred in the middle and some have just straight up shown their frustration.

This fan references Roy Keane and Claude Makelele and them not starting over Scott McTominay and Fred.

Another fan jokes about the news and says that's it's the same again.

However, this fan shows his disappointment through an image.

This Manchester United fan tries to calm his fellow fans and not overreact to the team sheet.

Other fans have got involved in the conversation, as this Lverpool fan makes his prediction for the afternoon.

