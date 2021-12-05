ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

RC Edwards & Kyle Nix Perform Turnpike Hits, “Easton & Main” And “1968” At Cain’s Ballroom

By Wes Langeler
Feels damn good to be a Turnpike Troubadours fan lately, eh?

Well, aside from the whole Red Rocks ticket fiasco, but that’s another story ( full story here ).

More importantly, Turnpike is BACK, Evan is healthy, and if you happened to be at the Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last night, you got to see a small taste of what’s to come.

RC & The Ambers, the band of Turnpike bass player RC Edwards, and Kyle Nix & The 38’s, the band of fiddle player Kyle Nix joined forces  what appears to be one hell of a night. Ryan Engleman (who had spent some time during the hiatus playing guitar for Reckless Kelly) was on hand as well.

These are two phenomenal bands in their own right, and while no, Evan wasn’t there like many suspected (despite the fact that Kyle explicitly said what kind of show fans could expect), that doesn’t mean fans didn’t get treated to a little Turnpike.

With both bands packing the stage, Kyle, RC, and company closed out the show with a shred-tastic (that’s a real word) cover of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Georgia On A Fast Train,” before capping it off with two Turnpike fan favorites…

The very appropriate “Easton & Main,” as well as Diamonds & Gasoline track “1968.”

Enjoy.

And the originals…

“Easton & Main”

“1968”

