“Lyrically, ‘A Valediction’ is layered in structure and meaning. The word ‘valediction,’ by definition, deals with goodbyes and farewells,” record label Nuclear Blast writes. “In a way, this is auf wiedersehen to the four-part album series while also addressing complex topics of [frontman Steffen Kummerer’s] personal life. Instead of obscuring issues of loss, death, and abandonment in metaphor and allusion, the German laid bare his torment across songs like ‘Forsaken,’ ‘Solaris,’ ‘In Unity,’ ‘The Neuromancer,’ and ‘In Adversity.’ But for every line of desperation, he also offers positivity. Indeed, new beginnings—physical, emotional, or environmental—can provide light in the darkness.”

