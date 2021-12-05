ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Excellence In Education - Heather Deddeh - 11/30/21

By FOX 47 News
WSYM FOX 47
5 days ago
 5 days ago
The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Heather Deddeh, a teacher at Clifford Smart Middle School in Commerce Township is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Jean Buller says, "Her students adore her because she’s kind, fun, and a very dedicated teacher. Parents request Heather as they know their child will get an extraordinary teacher. I am so excited that Heather has won this award as she is so deserving."

Heather explains what it is like when a students eyes light up because they understand something for the first time, "That right there is why I teach. It’s for those moments. In the hopes that I get a lot of those in a year, so…ugh…it makes me happy"

Heather was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

