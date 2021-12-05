ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd party approves deal for Scholz’s new German government

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats on Sunday approved a deal to form a new government with two center-left parties, moving Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz a step closer to taking office as the country’s new leader this week. The Free Democrats reached an agreement last month to form a...

