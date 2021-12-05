ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

On Last Day of Hanukkah, Arab Caught With Ancient Hasmonean-Era Artifacts

By TPS / Tazpit News Agency
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli police detectives located archeological items thousands of years old in the possession of an Arab resident of eastern Jerusalem, including a Hasmonean coin with the Temple Menorah embossed on it, on the last day...

www.jewishpress.com

The Jewish Press

2,000-Year-Old Hasmonean Oil Lamp Discovered in Jerusalem on Eve of Hanukkah

Archaeologists made an exciting discovery in Jerusalem on the eve of Hanukkah: a 2,000-year-old oil lamp from the Hasmonean period. The millenia-old oil lamp was discovered in an excavation of an entire house currently taking place in the eastern section of the City of David National Park, near the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

3 Arabs Arrested for Theft of Ancient Archaeological Artifacts

The Israeli police arrested on Tuesday night three Arab suspects in the heart of Jerusalem with dozens of archaeological items in their vehicle, some of them from the period of the Bar-Kochba revolt in 130 CE. A detective team from the Lev HaBira police station in the Jerusalem district noticed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Hundreds of Hanukkah Kits Sent to Jews Living in Arab Countries

Hundreds of kits containing Hanukkah items, such as menorahs and dreidels, were recently sent to Jews living in Arab countries who must “observe their Judaism secretively.”. The kits were also filled with candles, chocolate coins (gelt) and prayer texts. They were delivered to Jewish residents in Iraq, Yemen and Kurdistan,...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Iraq puts on display ancient artifacts returned by U.S.

BAGHDAD, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ancient artifacts looted and smuggled out of Iraq after the U.S. invasion in 2003 were put on display in Baghdad on Tuesday. Among the artifacts returned by the United States was a 3,500-year-old clay tablet bearing part of the Epic of Gilgamesh, the ancient Sumerian tale believed to be one of the world’s first pieces of literature.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Charred ruins of a fortress dating back 2,100 years are 'tangible evidence' of the Hanukkah story as Jewish rebels burnt down the building during the Maccabean Revolt

The charred remains of a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress have been unearthed in Israel and experts say the scene provides 'tangible evidence of the Hanukkah story.'. Hanukkah, an eight-day Jewish celebration, honors the rededication during the second century BC of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where Jews rose up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt – and this stronghold was destroyed by Jewish rebels during the uprising.
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Unearthed A 2,100-Year-Old Fortress With ‘Tangible Evidence’ Of The Hanukkah Story

The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
MIDDLE EAST
openculture.com

The Drugs Used by the Ancient Greeks and Romans

Many of us living in the parts of the world where marijuana has recently been legalized may regard ourselves as partaking of a highly modern pleasure. And given the ever-increasing sophistication of the growing and processing techniques that underlie what has become a formidable cannabis industry, perhaps, on some level, we are. But as intellectually avid enthusiasts of psychoactive substances won’t hesitate to tell you, their use stretches farther back in time than history itself. “For as long as there has been civilization, there have been mind-altering drugs,” writes Science‘s Andrew Lawler. But was anyone using them in the predecessors to western civilization as we know it today?
SCIENCE
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
LiveScience

Why did ancient Egyptian pharaohs stop building pyramids?

For more than a millennia, Egyptian pharaohs had pyramids constructed and often were buried beneath or within the massive monuments. Egyptian pharaohs constructed pyramids between the time of King Djoser (reign 2630 to 2611 B.C.), who built a step pyramid at Saqqara, to the time of King Ahmose I (reign 1550 to 1525 B.C.), who built the last known royal pyramid in Egypt at Abydos.
EGYPT
Florida Star

Pharhoa-ld Find: 5-Year-Old’s Remains Found Draped In Gold Egyptian Jewelry In Ancient Cyprus Tomb

Archeologists made a spectacular find of Bronze Age relics in Cyprus, including gold jewelry and gems, in a tomb dating to about 1350 B.C. Two underground burial chambers were found at the Hala Sultan Tekke complex in 2018 by the Söderberg Expedition from Sweden’s University of Gothenburg. After several seasons of excavation, 155 skeletons were uncovered, as well as 500 artifacts buried in successive layers. Burials at the site near the modern city of Larnaka had continued, one on top of the other, for generations.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theartsdesk.com

Final Account review - documentary confronting the last survivors of the Nazi era

Bearing witness: Margarete Schwarz recalling her years as a nanny for an SS family — Holland, whose maternal grandparents died in the Holocaust, is intent on showing us ordinary folk, functionaries not monsters. These are regular people once enchanted by Nazism, now living in comfortable retirement in cosy houses or salubrious nursing homes. One sings a charming children’s song about sharpening the knife to put in a Jewish belly and recalls how bells rang throughout Germany when Hitler came to power.
MOVIES
Smithonian

How the Ancient Romans Went to the Bathroom

“I live my life in the gutter,” says Ann Olga Koloski-Ostrow with a chuckle. An anthropologist at Brandeis University, she considers her “official” title the Queen of Latrines. For the past 25 years, she has taken that label literally, spending much of her time in ancient Roman gutters. “There’s a...
SCIENCE
The Jewish Press

Israel’s Initial Response To Hamas Rocket Attacks

Of the attitudes of the international community towards Israel, one of the. most maddening is criticism of Israeli reaction to the terrorist rocket. attacks launched by Hamas — and the lack of international condemnation of. those rocket attacks themselves, deliberately launched against civilian. We criticize the West for its lack...
MIDDLE EAST
glamourmagazine.co.uk

I was forced to marry an older man at 12-years-old. By 14, I was a mother. This is my story.

'The Heartbeat of Iran' is a new book by award-winning journalist Tara Kangarlou. It features a collection of 24 stories of everyday Iranians living inside their homeland – from the story of a transgender woman in Tehran, to the country's first female race car driver, or a blind environmental activist in the country's poorest state of Sistan and Baluchestan – each chapter is a heartfelt journey into the diversity of beliefs, struggles, and complexities of life in today's Iran.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
mprnews.org

Hanukkah isn't Jewish Christmas. Here's the story of the holiday and why we celebrate.

ListenHanukkah isn't Jewish Christmas. Here's the story of the holiday and why we celebrate. Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2020. Hanukkah is not some kind of Jewish Christmas. The holiday, which began this week, commemorates the rededication of the second temple of Jerusalem, where Jews, reclaiming the temple after a revolt, found a one-day supply of oil to light its menorah — and it lasted for eight nights. Hanukkah is called the Festival of Lights, which in North America seems to fold it smack into the lights of the Christmas season.
CELEBRATIONS

