Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to meet with Starbucks workers in Buffalo on Monday

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is meeting with Starbucks workers in Buffalo on Monday to hold a town hall meeting to discuss their efforts to form a union.

Starbucks workers from several stores in Buffalo and the Buffalo area have been voting on whether or not to form a union.

The union would be the first union for Starbucks workers in the United States.

Workers have until December 8 to submit their ballots via mail.

The town hall will begin at 8 p.m. Monday here .

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

