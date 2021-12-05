Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to meet with Starbucks workers in Buffalo on Monday
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is meeting with Starbucks workers in Buffalo on Monday to hold a town hall meeting to discuss their efforts to form a union.
Starbucks workers from several stores in Buffalo and the Buffalo area have been voting on whether or not to form a union.
The union would be the first union for Starbucks workers in the United States.
Workers have until December 8 to submit their ballots via mail.
The town hall will begin at 8 p.m. Monday here .
Comments / 9