The player who does a bit of everything for the 49ers won’t be doing much of anything, for at least week. Versatile wide receiver Deebo Samuel is excepted to “miss a little” time, but he avoided a significant injury when he suffered a strained groin in a 34-26 win over the Vikings on Sunday, NFL Network reported. Samuel, who was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday, will presumably miss his first game of his breakout season when the 49ers visit the Seahawks this Sunday.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO