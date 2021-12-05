ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start your week smart: Indonesia, Omicron, Hall of Fame, Mark Cuban, Joel Osteen

By Faith Karimi
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
A Texas man found his mother's vintage school cafeteria cookbook from the 1960s, and had the recipes reprinted. He's now bringing back memories and delicious food to his community. Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart. The weekend that was. Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted,...

