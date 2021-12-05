ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Weightlifter Emily Campbell: ‘My legs were jelly… I’d achieved everything I’d dreamed of’

By Barbara Ellen
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098de1_0dEdwsp900

Even by weightlifting standards, Emily Campbell’s silver medal-winning lift at the Tokyo Olympics was a striking piece of Olympian theatre. With her hair in two Team GB-themed blue and red buns, she completed the lift , dropped the 161kg weight, then fell to her knees, letting out a tearful scream.

“I don’t know where that came from,” says Campbell, 27, chatting to me over the phone. “When I fell to the floor it was genuinely because my legs were like jelly… It was massive emotion really: relief, pure excitement, joy, it was just a lot to think I’d managed to achieve everything I’d always dreamed of.”

Just being a great athlete is not enough: I need to give back

Campbell made sporting history, winning the first ever Olympic medal for British female weightlifting, and Britain’s first weightlifting medal since 1984. In her remarkable year, she also won gold at the European Championships in Moscow. As we talk, Campbell, snuffling, nursing a cold, is animated and open, talking about the struggle to get to the Covid-threatened, once-postponed Olympics, and the “amazing” atmosphere of the Olympic Village: “You’re around so many athletes from so many different sports, countries, cultures, it was so nice to be part of something so special.” Were her distinctive red and blue hair buns about Team GB spirit? “Definitely, we’re one team, and every single person had every single person’s back.”

While things are more stable now, Campbell endured the usual athlete’s struggle for funding, including working as a receptionist at the physio clinic that now treats and sponsors her. Growing up in Nottinghamshire (her younger sister, Kelsie, is also an athlete, swimming on a US college scholarship in Florida), Campbell’s parents supported all her pursuits, whether in sport (she has a sports science degree) or the arts; she enjoyed singing, dancing, and acting. “I sing in the gym now, that’s enough,” she laughs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDrrs_0dEdwsp900
Emily Campbell celebrates her silver win in Tokyo. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

As a woman in the over-87kg weightlifting category, Campbell is an outspoken advocate for body positivity: “When I won the European Championships, the video was posted and a couple of people commented: ‘Did the fat one win?’” She sighs wryly. “I don’t look like the typical athlete: lean, with abs. My body type is for my sport. I need to be the strongest I can be.” One of her ambitions is to design a range of stylish plus-size gym wear: “There’s that opinion that you can’t be feminine if you’re big and strong. I beg to differ. I’m very feminine, and I’m 6ft and 125 kilos.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nXfs_0dEdwsp900
Campbell on the podium. Photograph: Luca Bruno/AP

Campbell takes pride in her Jamaican-English heritage and, in Tokyo, she wore boots adorned with black consciousness-raising motifs designed by a friend: “It was my way of showing the world that I stand with everybody together. It’s something we need to keep talking about.” As well as showcasing weightlifting on television programmes such as Blue Peter , she uses her platform to do community work, including visiting schools, to inspire all children, but particularly those of colour: “Just being a great athlete is not enough – I need to give back,” she says simply.

One of Campbell’s inspirations is tennis champion Serena Williams: her attitude, her athleticism. “She’s phenomenal. People say she’s one of the best female athletes; she’s one of the best athletes on the planet, period .” Campbell also found her Team GB teammates inspiring, and vividly remembers British BMX riders Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte returning to the Olympics Village food hall with their medals, gold and silver respectively. “Everybody gave them a standing ovation… every time somebody won a medal, it gave everybody energy.”

What about those sacrifices Campbell mentioned earlier – do they include relationships, a social life, any kind of life? Right now, she’s focusing on forthcoming weightlifting events, the World Championship, the European Championships, where she’ll defend her title, the Commonwealth Games and, eventually, qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics. She confirms that it’s all-consuming, that she has to carefully consider everything from nights out to diet to how often she sees friends and family: “You have to sacrifice a lot,” she says, but she’s not complaining: “I can do all the fun things – stay up to whatever time, eat and do whatever I want – when I retire, that’s the way I look at it.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Marcus Smith: ‘If you set your mind properly you can almost achieve anything’

The secret to Marcus Smith’s rapid rise over the past 12 months is be found inside the notebooks he has spent years filling with his innermost thoughts. He still finds it helpful to write down his hopes and dreams even if, to others, it reads like a fantasy wish list. “I’m a big believer that if you constantly write your goals down you set your mind on to something. If you set your mind properly you can almost achieve anything.”
RUGBY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tennis World Usa

Carlota Ciganda: "A dream, I love my country"

The Spanish Women's Golf Open goes to Carlota Ciganda who in Marbella, with a total of 273 (70 66 70 67, -15) strokes, takes the last tournament of the Ladies European Tour 2021, celebrating her fifth career title on the maximum continental circuit. Carlota Ciganda, statements. Second Spanish project to...
GOLF
nationalclubgolfer.com

NCG Top 100s England: 'I'd forgotten how brilliant it is!'

Our panellists are a well travelled bunch but there’s nothing like returning to a course to see how things have changed and if our memories have played tricks. These are the top 100 golf courses in England that wowed our experts…. I just loved playing Hillside and Prestbury again,...
GOLF
Telegraph

Eamonn and Ruth interview: ‘If my wife loved me the way my dog loves me I’d be a very happy man’

It’s been a challenging year in the Holmes-Langsford household. Last December, Britain’s most-loved broadcasting couple reported “a changing of the guard”. Their regular Friday presenting slot on Good Morning was being taken over by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary – and now, after 15 years of sterling service, Eamonn is reported to be leaving the programme for a position at GB News. If that isn’t drama enough, he’s suffered months of ill health. And Ruth’s mother broke her hip. But there’s been one happy constant: Maggie, the dog they rescued 10 years ago from the charity Dogs Trust.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Emily Campbell
townandcountrymag.com

Princess Charlene of Monaco's Father Says She Will Come Out of Treatment "Much Stronger"

Last month, Princess Charlene of Monaco entered a treatment facility suffering from "exhaustion, both emotional and physical," according to her husband, Prince Albert. While there have been few updates since then as to the princess's condition, her father, Michael Wittstock, recently spoke out to the South African press. "Based on...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Weightlifting#Sports Science#Olympian#Team Gb#British#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
The Guardian

‘The popularity has just completely exploded’: Rubik’s Cube’s second coming

A stranger visiting Feliks Zemdegs’s home might mistakenly accuse him of hoarding Rubik’s Cubes almost as fast as he solves them. “I’ve never counted them,” he says. “Probably over the years I’ve owned like 500 or 600, but at any given point in time probably only about 100 or 150.” The number still sounds ludicrous but the reality is more akin to Nike sending Rory McIlroy polo shirts and Head supplying Ash Barty with tennis rackets than an inclination towards the superfluous consumerism of multi-coloured 3D objects.
HOBBIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

77K+
Followers
38K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy