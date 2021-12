The National Archives’ website can lead you to a great number of all types of federal documents. I was surprised by how many different ways one could search. To check it out, go to archives.gov, then to “Research Our Records.” From there, select “Research in the National Archives Catalog,” and then “Search the Catalog.” As with any website, it can’t hurt to read the instructions. I found just a basic search turned up many important sources, especially if the surname is an unusual one.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO