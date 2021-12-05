ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety in American schools in question

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- A recent shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan has once again raised concerns about the safety in U.S. schools while the congress is still in dispute over the gun control issue. "No American school is safe. Nor are the streets," The Chicago Sun-Times...

sonomastatestar.com

GOP shines light on safety concerns for school board members

While there has been a general rise in crime rates in the U.S. in recent years, according to the FBI, Americans are seeing more of this uptick in smaller aspects of life. Hate crimes, unruly passengers, and threats against school boards have skyrocketed all across the country. But as the...
EDUCATION
KQED

The Lasting Impact of Native American Residential Schools

Recently, the bodies of Indigenous children were discovered lying in unmarked graves at former Residential School sites in Canada. This tragic discovery begs multiple questions: Why did this happen? What exactly happened to Indigenous youth at the hundreds of similar residential schools in the United States? Why isn't this history taught in most U.S. school history classrooms? What does this mean for Indigenous people today?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Native American Boarding Schools and ﻿Their Enduring Legacy

Revolution Books presents a talk and discussion with Dr. Sarah Whitt, who will be speaking by Zoom. In this talk, Dr. Sarah Whitt (Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma) discusses the history of Native American boarding schools and how they have been used as tools of settler colonialism in the United States. From 1879 to 1934, the U.S. pursued a campaign to “assimilate” Indian people by forced confinement and indoctrination, and today, Native people are one of the most policed and surveilled populations in the country. Centering the experiences of Indian people at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, the U.S.’s most notorious Indian boarding institution, her talk examines a punitive history of racialized discipline—and the relevance of old settler violences for tribal nations today.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
State
Michigan State
State
Connecticut State
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Discussion: Examining school safety

AUSTIN, Texas - Violence in schools is back in the headlines this week. Last Tuesday, four students were killed in a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan. The suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley has been charged with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Reno

Nevada issues apology for role in Native American schools

A discussion with Governor Steve Sisolak was long overdue for the thirty Nevada tribal leaders who spoke on the impacts Native American schools have had on generations of tribes in the state. Some of the leaders were sharing their own experiences with the school, saying the trauma endured overtime is...
NEVADA STATE
WPMI

Parents question safety of COVID vaccine for children

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — One local group of parents is questioning the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine. Today, they voiced their concerns outside the Baldwin County School Board office in Loxley. The group sponsored by the Common Sense Campaign is asking the superintendent and the school board to retract...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Chuck Grassley
clarecountycleaver.net

Statement by Lt. Col. Chris Kelenske, Chair, Michigan School Safety Commission

In the aftermath of the extreme tragedy that occurred yesterday at Oxford High School, the Michigan State Police (MSP) Office of School Safety and Michigan School Safety Commission extend our deepest condolences to all those impacted by this senseless act of violence. While this incident serves as another unfortunate reminder...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox5dc.com

Oxford High School shooting prompts liability questions for schools

In the wake of the tragedy in Michigan where a high school student killed four of his classmates and injured others, parents and community members are asking whether schools should be held legally responsible for failing to keep our kids safe. "Schools are virtually immune from liability, from civil liability,"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Lauren Boebert’s hate show

I was going to write today about the spread of the potentially deadly Omicron variant of COVID-19, but I’m afraid there’s another dangerous virus making its rounds — threatening Colorado, threatening America, threatening to normalize bigotry, threatening democracy itself — that also must be addressed. This virus, sadly, has no...
SOCIETY
erienewsnow.com

What you don't understand about Lauren Boebert

On Day 3 of the controversy caused by Lauren Boebert's suggestion that a Muslim member of Congress might be a terrorist, the Colorado Republican said that she "can't wait" to debate the issue with Rep. Ilhan Omar on a Fox News primetime show. Yup. That's what she said. What the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
neworleanssun.com

Russia responds to US senator who called for nuclear war

A suggestion by an American senator that the US should consider using nuclear weapons against Moscow in case of military escalation in Ukraine is ?irresponsible,? the Russian Embassy in Washington claimed on Wednesday. The diplomatic statement comes after Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told Fox News TV on Tuesday...
FOREIGN POLICY

