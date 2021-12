With every championship comes the chance to mark your name in the record books. King’s Fork, a Suffolk school that opened in 2003, looked to conclude its season with its first state championship after earning its inaugural regional title and semifinal appearance. Varina, returning to its regional powerhouse status in recent years, wants its first state title since 1999 — four years before the vast majority of its players were born.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 DAYS AGO