The Los Angeles Lakers washed away the bad taste in their mouths from earlier in the season by serving up a convincing win over their rivals in the Boston Celtics. Things got off to a rocky start for the Lakers as they had trouble defending Jaysom Tatum, who scored the Celtics' first 14 points. However, LeBron James made sure Los Angeles did not let the game get away from them, catching fire from the field and scoring 16 points in the period, which was season-high for him in a quarter.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO