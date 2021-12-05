ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ACC Championship Postgame Show: Pitt Claims ACC Crown, Cementing Special Season for Panthers

By Mike Asti
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitt is it in the ACC in 2021, winning the ACC Championship Game 45-21 over Wake Forest. Mike Asti recaps the...

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

247Sports

Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison, and Calijah Kancey among several Pitt Panthers to earn All-ACC honors

Over a dozen Pitt football players have earned a spot on the All-ACC team for their performance during a season which saw the Panthers capture the Coastal Division Championship. The All-ACC teams were released on Tuesday and Pitt landed three players on the first-team, five players on the second-team, four players on the third-team, and nine players as honorable mention selections.
FOOTBALL
bloggersodear.com

Recap in Haiku: Wake Forest Destroys Boston College, 41-10, Headed to ACC Championship vs. Pitt

After a SLIGHTLY close first half, Wake Forest utterly dominated Boston College, holding BC to less than 70 yards of offense in the last 30 minutes and taking advantage of constantly incredible field position. If not for A.T. Perry slipping in the end zone, it wouldn’t have even been that close, and Sam Hartman had an incredible day, becoming only the 9th ACC quarterback ever and the first in Demon Deacon history to pass for 34+ touchdowns in a season. Listen, I know Kenny Pickett is an incredible quarterback, and he deserves the shine he’s getting, but Sam Hartman gives him a run for his money. The Wake Forest football team was a well oiled machine aside from a couple of early drives, but once they got into rhythm, this thing was absolutely over on both ends.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wesb.com

Pitt Leads Conference With 12 All-ACC Selections

For the first time since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013, Pitt led the conference in All-ACC selections. An ACC-high 12 panthers were selected to the conference’s three teams, unsurprisingly headlined by first-teamers Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison and Calijah Kancey. Addison and Pickett were the ACC’s third and fourth-highest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pitt, Wake Forest rise in College Football Playoff rankings ahead of ACC championship

Pat Narduzzi said Sunday he didn’t believe the ACC was getting enough “respect” nationally. Perhaps Narduzzi’s point was illustrated Tuesday. Pitt remained the highest-ranked ACC team by the College Football Playoff rankings, rising two spots to 15th. The Panthers were 15th in the AFCA Coaches Poll and 17th in the Associated Press top 25 rankings earlier in the week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pcpatriot.com

Pitt Leads with 12 on All-ACC Football Teams

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Coastal Division champion Pitt leads the 2021 All-ACC Football Teams announced on Tuesday. The Panthers filled a total of 12 spots on the first, second and third teams. Clemson followed with 10 selections, while Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest, Boston College and NC State each had eight honorees.
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Clemson Eliminated from ACC Championship Game Contention; Pitt to Face Wake or NC State

Clemson was eliminated from the ACC Atlantic Division title picture with NC State’s 34-30 win over North Carolina on Friday night. Clemson needed to have NC State and Wake Forest both lose their regular season finales this weekend to prevail in a tiebreaker to represent the Atlantic Division against Pitt in the 2021 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C. on Dec. 4.
ACCSports.com

Pitt’s Pickett Voted ACC Player of the Year

Pitt record-setting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who led the Panthers to 10 regular-season wins and a Coastal Division title, has been voted the 2021 ACC Football Player of the Year. Florida State senior defensive end Jermaine Johnson II was selected as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in voting by...
nsjonline.com

Wake, Pitt expect explosive ACC championship game

Wake Forest was picked to finish fifth in the ACC’s Atlantic Division in a preseason poll taken at the league’s Football Kickoff media event in Charlotte, without a single first place vote. But coach Dave Clawson knew something the media members casting ballots didn’t. “I’ve coached for 33 years and...
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Ahead of ACC Championship, Wake’s Clawson has praise for Pitt, Narduzzi

The first time Dave Clawson’s Wake Forest football team faced Pitt, the offense led by Kenny Pickett – then just a sophomore – carved the Demon Deacons up in Winston-Salem. Pickett threw for a then-career-high 326 yards and three touchdowns, completing 23-of-30 passes in a dominant 34-13 victory over Wake...
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Public Safety Increases Patrols For Pitt ACC Championship Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety is upping patrols for watch parties and celebrations when the Pitt Panthers take on Wake Forest in the ACC Championship game. While the game is in North Carolina, Public Safety said it expects large crowds Saturday, especially in Oakland and on the South Side.
