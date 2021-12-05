Start your week smart: Indonesia, Omicron, Hall of Fame, Mark Cuban, Joel Osteen

UP: A simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas who never dreamed of one day being considered for political leadership decided not to throw his cowboy hat in the ring for Texas governor this week. We hope Matthew McConaughey wasn’t deterred by his humble roots. Uvalde, population around 16,000, is a sprawling metropolis compared to Rick Perry’s native Paint Creek, whose population of 300 some odd souls is at risk of getting blown off the map in a strong wind. We applaud McConaughey, a talented actor and Texas treasure, who seemed indecisive about every policy issue from abortion to voting rights, for rejecting popular pressure to launch a celebrity candidacy. There are enough actors in politics. We do wish he’d been able to share some wisdom gleaned from his long journey exploring higher office beyond saying he’d learned “a lot” and declaring that “we have some problems we need to fix.” A good candidate, by now, would have a few specifics on solutions, on potential compromises on certain issues, on ways to end the gridlock and division. McConaughey recognized that’s not his gig — and we respect him for that.

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO