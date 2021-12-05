ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Ari Lennox Opens Up About 'Racist' Arrest In Amsterdam

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

Ari Lennox is providing a little more insight into her arrest in Amsterdam, though she still can’t fully divulge what happened due to being “silenced.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cptN_0dEduFlk00
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

On Saturday, December 4, the singer took to Twitter for the first time since her arrest to admit her remorse behind the incident. While she didn’t expand on the situation much, Lennox did make it clear that she wishes she could change how she reacted to the mistreatment she was facing, as it was happening.

“My only regret is my reaction to the racism and discrimination I experienced,” Ari tweeted. “I would like to explain what happened to me but KLM has made it clear that they never cared to hear it from jump. It’s painful being silenced like this. It’s painful what I went through. I’m not ok.”

This explanation from the songstress comes after some alarming tweets earlier this week, when the Washington, D.C. native claimed she was racially profiled by security in an airport in Amsterdam who “hate Black people,” causing her arrest.

“F*** Amsterdam security. They hate Black people,” she wrote in one tweet before continued, “I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again. Wow. They’re arresting me.”

In her last tweet on November 29, she continued, “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

After that, we didn’t hear anything from Ari until December 2, when she confirmed she was okay, writing, “Hey loves I’m safe. Thank you so much for your prayers and love.”

According to reports from Reuters, Dutch Military police arrested the star for disturbing public order, being aggressive toward an airline official, and public intoxication. Now, they are purportedly investigating alleged threats Ari made toward the airline official.

Lennox was said to be initially detained because the police unit that encountered her, “found a woman full of emotions that wouldn’t calm down.”

Comments / 9

Guest
5d ago

Of course Lennox blames racism for her pathetic behavior in public. She is making excuses for her behavior instead of accepting responsibility for it.

Reply
13
Downtown Benny Brown
4d ago

I am White and used to travel a lot internationally. I was often flagged by customs for a more comprehensive search. Were they racist against Whites as well? This is what happens when you tell people they are oppressed by racists 24/7. They see racism around every corner and blame the adversity everyone goes through on racism

Reply(2)
10
Kiko Kenzo
3d ago

Ha Ha Ha She thought that her race card would work in Europe but unfortunately for her it was declined

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

R&B Singer Ari Lennox Held for Disturbance at Amsterdam Airport

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - American R&B singer Ari Lennox was arrested at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Monday for disturbing public order, Dutch military police said, after she had accused airline staff of racial discrimination. "I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me," Lennox wrote on Twitter...
WORLD
The Independent

Ari Lennox accuses Amsterdam airport security staff of racially profiling her

Ari Lennox has accused Dutch airport security of “racially profiling” her after she was arrested for disturbing public order in the Amsterdam airport.The R&B star tweeted: “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.” She had earlier tweeted that security at the airport “hates Black people”.Dutch military police, who govern the security at the airport, say Lennox was arrested for her aggressive behaviour and being drunk in public. “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down,” a representative said. “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”The police...
CELEBRITIES
citywatchla.com

Bitter Caitlyn Jenner Says Ellen Degeneres “Burnt My Ass” & “Alienated” Her From The LGBTQ Community

“I did go on [The Ellen DeGeneres Show], and then I blasted her ass,” Jenner recounted on an episode of Australia’s Big Brother VIP earlier this week. Jenner publicly announced her transition in 2015 and she went on Ellen’s show to talk about it. On that episode, Ellen asked Jenner about how she’s a conservative, transgender woman and brought up marriage equality, which had just been legalized in all 50 states by the Supreme Court several months prior.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti's Sister Details Severe Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Well-Known Ex

It came as a shock last year when it was revealed that Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, was involved in a violent relationship. It was during the 32-year-old's birthday post in 2020 that she revealed her battered face. Her teeth were knocked out, there was blood coming from her nose, she had a black eye, and she included video clips of her reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amsterdam, NY
Society
State
Washington State
City
Amsterdam, NY
extratv

Former Child Actress Jonshel Alexander Dead at 22

Jonshel Alexander, who appeared in the Oscar-nominated film “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” was killed on Saturday in Louisiana. She was 22. Police told NOLA.com that Alexander was sitting in a vehicle with a man in New Orleans’ 7th Ward around 9 p.m., when her and the man were shot. She died at the scene. The man was able to drive himself to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BET

Amber Rose’s Ex-Husband Wants Her Back After Cheating Accusations

Amber Rose’s ex-husband, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, has taken to Instagram to publicly ask for forgiveness and express regrets after Rose accused him of cheating on her with 12 women. According to RadarOnline, Edwards, 33, issued the public apology on his IG story, on Saturday (Nov. 27), begging for Rose’s return...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Lennox
hotnewhiphop.com

Fetty Wap Speaks Out On Prison Sentence: "If It Ain't Life, It Ain't Forever"

New Jersey-based rapper Fetty Wap is currently in a very tough spot. A few weeks ago, Fetty was set to perform new songs from his album The Butterfly Effect at Rolling Loud in New York City, but he was arrested by the feds upon his arrival at the stadium. He was ultimately charged with dealing heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs, as well as carrying and using firearms. Fetty was released on a $500K bond, and he faces life in prison if he's convicted to the fullest extent of the law.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Police#Black People#Profiling#Klm#Reuters#Dutch Military
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles' alleged secret son finds new 'evidence' backing his claims

A man named Simon Dorante-Day, 55, from Australia has been sharing multiple stories, claiming that he is the Prince of Wales' and Duchess of Cornwall's child. Dorante-Dayhas been vociferous about his claim to be a member of the British Royal Family; he has produced several proofs to back this assertion.
CELEBRITIES
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Why Tami Roman Gave Her Husband Permission to Have a Baby with Another Woman

Watch: EXCLUSIVE! Evelyn Lozada Details Leaving "Basketball Wives" - Just The Sip. Tami Roman is getting candid about her plans to expand her family. The 51-year-old actress revealed on a recent episode of The Real that she and husband Reggie Youngblood have taken "a pause" on their surrogacy plans and, instead, she has "offered" him an opportunity to "go find someone to have a child with."
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy