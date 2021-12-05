ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knights fall in closing seconds to Lancers

Story and Photo by Daniel Stinman - Area Director of Marketing and Public Information. Torrington, Wyo. – North Platte Community College men's basketball team battled back from being down fourteen points late in the second half to force a competitive final minute, but ultimately fell short against the Lancers of Eastern...

