Knights fall in closing seconds to Lancers

The Vegas Golden Knights (12-9-0) couldn't complete the comeback in a 3-2 loss against the Edmonton Oilers (15-5-0) on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Oilers opened the scoring with 2:10 remaining in the first frame with a goal from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Edmonton extended its lead, 2-0, with 15 seconds left in the first period off the stick of Zach Hyman. Following sustained offensive-zone pressure for Vegas, Jesse Puljujarvi found himeself on a breakaway and he widen the Edmonton lead to 3-0. Midway through the second, Chandler Stephenson used his speed to get behind the Oilers defense and scored on the backhand, narrowing the Edmonton lead to 3-1. Early in the third, Reilly Smith potted his ninth of the season to make the game, 3-2. Vegas battled back hard in the third, but the comeback ultimately fell short as the Oilers won, 3-2.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO