The Los Angeles Lakers were able to build upon their win against the Detroit Pistons as they blew out the Sacramento Kings in convincing fashion on the road on Tuesday night. It seemed like the Lakers were headed toward another disappointing result when they fell behind double-digits early in the night, though they turned the game on its head in the second half. Russell Westbrook was everywhere on both ends of the floor making plays, while Malik Monk’s hot shooting ultimately led to Los Angeles cruising to their first easy victory of the 2021-22 season.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO