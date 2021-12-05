12/4 Big Ten Recap: Favorites Take Care of Business

Michigan -1.5 One has to wonder if the recent woes for Michigan basketball were some kind of trade off to help their football team finally pick up a win against Ohio State. I kid, I kid, but the Wolverines already have a pair of losses to Seton Hall and Arizona, while they struggled considerably last week on their way to a 65-54 win over Tarleton State that was closer than the score indicated. There’s a common theme here, with the Wolverines shooting 3 of 15 from three against Seton Hall, 1 of 14 from three against Arizona and then 6 of 18 against Tarleton State. The Wolverines are shooting 29.1% from three, 66.9% from the line and committing just under 15 turnovers per game to highlight a surprisingly inefficient start to the season. Eli Brooks and Hunter Dickinson have both looked good, but no one else is averaging more than 8.8 points per game and the Wolverines desperately needed additional playmakers to step up.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO