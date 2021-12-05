ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12/4 Big Ten Recap: Favorites Take Care of Business

By Thomas Beindit
Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten had four games on Saturday and three of them were fantastic matchups. Michigan State hosted Toledo, Wisconsin faced off against rival Marquette, Michigan tried to bounce back against San Diego State, and Indiana and Nebraska met. Let’s take a look at what happened. Game of the...

Michigan -1.5 One has to wonder if the recent woes for Michigan basketball were some kind of trade off to help their football team finally pick up a win against Ohio State. I kid, I kid, but the Wolverines already have a pair of losses to Seton Hall and Arizona, while they struggled considerably last week on their way to a 65-54 win over Tarleton State that was closer than the score indicated. There’s a common theme here, with the Wolverines shooting 3 of 15 from three against Seton Hall, 1 of 14 from three against Arizona and then 6 of 18 against Tarleton State. The Wolverines are shooting 29.1% from three, 66.9% from the line and committing just under 15 turnovers per game to highlight a surprisingly inefficient start to the season. Eli Brooks and Hunter Dickinson have both looked good, but no one else is averaging more than 8.8 points per game and the Wolverines desperately needed additional playmakers to step up.
COLLEGE SPORTS
No. 2 Michigan takes Big Ten in rout, makes playoff pitch

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hassan Haskins ran for two second-half touchdowns and broke a school record as No. 2 Michigan captured its first Big Ten title in 17 years and a probable playoff berth with a 42-3 rout over No. 15 Iowa. If the Wolverines make the four-team playoff it would be the first time a team was selected after being unranked in the preseason poll. Iowa lost in the championship game for the second time but it was never really close. The Wolverines also paid tribute to the victims of Tuesday’s school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, by wearing a special patch.
MICHIGAN STATE

