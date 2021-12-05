Utah Jazz at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions

The Utah Jazz (15-7) travel to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Sunday to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10). Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Jazz at Cavaliers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Cavaliers have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season.

Led by G Darius Garland and C Jarrett Allen, the Cavaliers will legitimately compete for a playoff spot. They’ve been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread with a 16-7 record.

The Cavs have covered in six straight games. As for the Jazz, they’re 2-4 in their last 6 games against the spread and are 6-3 on the road this season. This is their second of five straight road games out East.

Utah is led by G Donovan Mitchell and C Rudy Gobert among several others that have contributed to their fourth-best record in the NBA.

Jazz at Cavaliers odds, spread and lines

Money line: Jazz -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Cavaliers +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

Jazz -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Cavaliers +160 (bet $100 to win $160) Against the spread (ATS): Jazz -4.5 (-120) | Cavaliers +4.5 (-105)

Jazz -4.5 (-120) | Cavaliers +4.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 211.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Jazz at Cavaliers key injuries

Jazz

C Hassan Whiteside (glute contusion) questionable

Cavaliers

G Collin Sexton (knee) out

(knee) out F Cedi Osman (back) questionable

Jazz at Cavaliers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Jazz 108, Cavaliers 104

PASS on the money line with a slight “lean” to the Cavaliers. I like the Cavs in an afternoon game at home. They should be able to bring the energy as opposed to the Jazz, who are traveling.

BET on the CAVALIERS +4.5 (-107) as a good play on the home side.

The Cavaliers have the ability to match Gobert’s size with potential All-Star center Allen. The Cavaliers have been so good this season behind their defense that ranks in the top 10 in the NBA.

However, it’s their three-point defense that makes them elite, forcing opponents into the sixth-worst three-point field goal percentage.

Against a Jazz team that makes the most threes in the NBA, this will be very important. The Cavaliers also allow the second-fewest points per game to opponents.

Their defense has been almost as good as it gets, and they should be able to limit Mitchell, especially if Gobert gets in foul trouble and Whiteside isn’t available.

“LEAN” to the UNDER 211.5 (-107) as the better side of the total.

This season in the NBA, betting the Under has been far more profitable than the Over. Furthermore, we’re talking about the league’s second-best defense and 25th-best offense.

The Cavaliers thrive on one end of the court, and without Sexton, their scoring may also be limited. Cleveland is 8-15 on the Over/Under while Utah, who has a highly efficient offense, is 11-11.

