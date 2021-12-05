Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights odds, picks and prediction

The Calgary Flames (15-4-5) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (13-10-0) Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Flames vs. Golden Knights odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Flames have won three nail-biters in a row, topping the Pittsburgh Penguins at home by a 2-1 score in a shootout Nov. 29 and then winning both ends of a back-to-back Thursday and Friday in Southern California against the Los Angeles Kings (3-2) and Anaheim Ducks (4-3, shootout).

The Golden Knights roughed up the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 on the road Friday night behind G Laurent Brossoit. Vegas has scored two or more goals in 14 straight games since being shut out in Toronto Nov. 2.

Flames at Golden Knights odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:23 a.m. ET.

Money line: Flames +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Golden Knights -130 (bet $130 to win $100)

Flames +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Golden Knights -130 (bet $130 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Flames +1.5 (-270) | Golden Knights -1.5 (+190)

Flames +1.5 (-270) | Golden Knights -1.5 (+190) Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Watch: ESPN+ has become a must-have for hockey fans. Get access to more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, 75 weekly national games, and more all season. Sign up for ESPN+ now!

Flames at Golden Knights projected goalies

Jacob Markstrom (10-4-4, 1.76 GAA, .939 SV%, 5 SO) vs. Robin Lehner (9-9-0, 3.08 GAA, .909 SV%)

Markstrom turned aside 40 of the 42 shots he faced in Thursday’s win in Los Angeles has allowed three or fewer goals in 10 consecutive starts.

Lehner was knocked around for five goals on 33 shots in a 6-5 loss at Anaheim Wednesday and has dropped four of his past six starts while allowing three or more goals in each of the four losses.

Flames at Golden Knights odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Flames 4, Golden Knights 2

The FLAMES (+105) are a decent play as short ‘dogs on the road behind a red-hot goaltender playing against a Golden Knights side that just isn’t playing very good hockey.

The Flames +1.5 (-270) are a little too expensive on the puck line, as there is no way to justify spending this much for such little return. Just play the Flames on the money line for a much better value.

PASS.

OVER 5.5 (-115) is worth a look, even with Markstrom between the pipes. He has been a brick wall for the Flames, shutting everything down, but the offense should be able to find the corners of the net against Lehner, who has been very giving lately.

This one will go Over, but it won’t go Over by much, so just consider a small-unit wager.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).