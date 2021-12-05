ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Calgary Flames (15-4-5) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (13-10-0) Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Flames vs. Golden Knights odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Flames have won three nail-biters in a row, topping the Pittsburgh Penguins at home by a 2-1 score in a shootout Nov. 29 and then winning both ends of a back-to-back Thursday and Friday in Southern California against the Los Angeles Kings (3-2) and Anaheim Ducks (4-3, shootout).

The Golden Knights roughed up the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 on the road Friday night behind G Laurent Brossoit. Vegas has scored two or more goals in 14 straight games since being shut out in Toronto Nov. 2.

Flames at Golden Knights odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: Flames +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Golden Knights -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Flames +1.5 (-270) | Golden Knights -1.5 (+190)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Flames at Golden Knights projected goalies

Jacob Markstrom (10-4-4, 1.76 GAA, .939 SV%, 5 SO) vs. Robin Lehner (9-9-0, 3.08 GAA, .909 SV%)

Markstrom turned aside 40 of the 42 shots he faced in Thursday’s win in Los Angeles has allowed three or fewer goals in 10 consecutive starts.

Lehner was knocked around for five goals on 33 shots in a 6-5 loss at Anaheim Wednesday and has dropped four of his past six starts while allowing three or more goals in each of the four losses.

Flames at Golden Knights odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Flames 4, Golden Knights 2

The FLAMES (+105) are a decent play as short ‘dogs on the road behind a red-hot goaltender playing against a Golden Knights side that just isn’t playing very good hockey.

The Flames +1.5 (-270) are a little too expensive on the puck line, as there is no way to justify spending this much for such little return. Just play the Flames on the money line for a much better value.

PASS.

OVER 5.5 (-115) is worth a look, even with Markstrom between the pipes. He has been a brick wall for the Flames, shutting everything down, but the offense should be able to find the corners of the net against Lehner, who has been very giving lately.

This one will go Over, but it won’t go Over by much, so just consider a small-unit wager.

