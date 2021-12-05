Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers odds, picks and prediction

The Tampa Bay Lightning (14-5-4) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (8-9-4) Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Lightning vs. Flyers odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Lightning picked up a 3-2 win in overtime at the Boston Bruins Saturday behind G Andrei Vasilevskiy. These teams have met twice since Nov. 18, with the Lightning winning both outings while outscoring the Flyers 8-3.

The Flyers have gone 0-5-2 over their last seven games. That span includes the two losses to the Lightning — 4-3 shootout loss Nov. 18 in Philadelphia and a 4-0 result in Tampa.

Lightning at Flyers odds, spread and lines

Money line: Lightning -117 (bet $117 to win $100) | Flyers -103 (bet $103 to win $100)

Lightning -117 (bet $117 to win $100) | Flyers -103 (bet $103 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Lightning -1.5 (+200) | Flyers +1.5 (-290)

Lightning -1.5 (+200) | Flyers +1.5 (-290) Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Lightning at Flyers projected goalies

Brian Elliott (2-1-1, 3.16 GAA, .887 SV%) vs. Carter Hart (5-6-3, 2.70 GAA, .919 SV%, 1 SO)

Elliott allowed three goals on 33 shots in a shootout loss Tuesday at St. Louis. He is anticipated to make his first-career start against his former team, the Flyers, in the second game of a back-to-back set. He has allowed three or more goals in each of his four outings.

Hart has allowed 13 goals across three straight losses. That losing skid includes a start Nov. 23 in Tampa when he allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 4-0 loss. He also stopped 29 of 32 shots in the Nov. 18 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Lightning at Flyers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Lightning 4, Flyers 2

The LIGHTNING (-117) are expected to use their backup goalie after a back-to-back, but who knows the Flyers better than Elliott? He is well-rested and he should have plenty of offensive support against the shaky Hart. Tampa Bay has won five straight starts in this series, with the favorite 9-1 in the previous 10 meetings, too.

The LIGHTNING -1.5 (+200) are worth a roll of the dice for a chance to nearly double up. Five of Tampa’s last nine victories have been by two or more goals, including a Nov. 23 victory against the Flyers.

OVER 5.5 (-125) is worth a small-unit play. The Over has cashed in three of the last four for the Lightning while hitting in two of the last three for the Fly Guys. The Over is also 5-1 in the past six meetings between the two teams in Philadelphia while going 38-18-4 in the past 60 meetings overall in this series.

