Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
On Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, New York City FC will travel to Subaru Park to take on the Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Below, we preview the Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

The Union are coming off a dramatic win over Nashville SC.

They originally went down 1-0 before Daniel Gazdag evened it up before the half. Before taking on Nashville, the Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on a 123rd-minute goal. It has been two chaotic games for Philadelphia.

As for New York City FC, they’re coming off a win over the East’s best team, the New England Revolution. They won 5-3 in penalty kicks. As for their first game, they defeated Atlanta United 2-0.

Both have had impressive stretches of play to get to this point.

Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports' betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:45 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Philadelphia Union +270 (bet $100 to win $270) | New York City FC -102 (bet $102 to win $100) | Draw +235
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -114 | U: -115)

Prediction

Philadelphia 1, New York City FC 1 with NYCFC advancing in PKs

Money line (ML)

“LEAN” to the DRAW +235 as a decent play on the money line. Both teams had to end their previous game in extra time, and with Philadelphia at home, I certainly don’t think this will be a one-sided match.

Three of the 4 postseason games these two teams have combined to play went to extra time. At this level of play, the chances are slim and the defenses tighten up.

Also, the Union’s strength was in their defense, allowing just over a goal per game in the regular season while NYCFC’s strength was their offense. Put the two together and we should have a hard-fought, low-scoring game.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET on the UNDER 2.5 (-115) as the Union defense is as good as it gets. Philadelphia had the second-most clean sheets in the MLS during the regular season, and they’ve only given up one goal in the playoffs.

As for NYCFC, they averaged just one goal per game in the two teams’ three matchups during the regular season. It’s just a tough backline to score against, one reason the Under seems like the better play on the total.

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Union List 11 Players In Health And Safety Protocols Before Eastern Conference Final Against New York City FC

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union have run into some bad luck ahead of their matchup in the Eastern Conference Final against New York City FC on Sunday. The Union listed 11 players out due to health and safety protocols in Major League Soccer’s Game Guide on Saturday.  The players ruled out are listed below: Alejandro Bedoya Andre Blake Joe Bendik Corey Burke Jack Elliot Ilsinho Alvas Powell Sergio Santos Quinn Sullivan Kai Wagner Players can be placed in health and safety protocols for the following reasons:  Quarantine due to participating in high-risk behavior. Quarantine related to being a high-risk close contact. Pending COVID-19 test result. A positive COVID-19 test or a confirmed case of COVID-19. Other Illness not related to COVID-19. ESPN reports that the game is going ahead as planned.
MLS
inquirer.com

Union to host New York City FC in Eastern Conference final

The Union will host the MLS Eastern Conference final on Sunday (3:30 p.m., 6abc and ESPN Deportes), thanks to New York City FC’s upset win over the New England Revolution on Tuesday, in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 tie at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Here’s a quick look...
MLS
tricountytimes.com

New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks odds, picks, and prediction

The New York Rangers (16-4-3) and Chicago Blackhawks (9-13-2) battle in a Tuesday "Original Six" matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET at United Center. Below, we look at the Rangers vs. Blackhawks odds and lines and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. New York is playing Chicago for a...
NHL
92.7 The Block

Charlotte Soccer Team unveils inaugural kit

Charlotte’s soccer team unveiled its first jersey in preparation for the season kicking off in 2022. Charlotte FC gave fans a first look at their inaugural kit Thursday night at Camp North End. For those still learning soccer and the terms, a ‘kit’ basically means the uniform. The uniform was designed by Adidas, with help […]
MLS
#New York City Fc#The Philadelphia Union#Nashville Sc#The New York Red Bulls#Atlanta United 2 0#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Nycfc#Pks Money
CBS Boston

Taylor Twellman Says That 2022 Is The Most Important Season In Revolution History

FOXBORO (CBS) — As the saying goes in sports, there is always next year. Those five words have been ruminating in the minds of Revolution fans since the club fell in their first playoff match after rewriting MLS history books during the regular season. Though New England won more games and tallied more points than any other franchise during the 2021 season, they are now sitting at home without a playoff win in that incredible campaign. It has them eager to get back to the pitch in 2022, which former Revolution great Taylor Twellman is calling the most important in franchise...
MLS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

