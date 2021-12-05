Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC odds, picks and prediction

On Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, New York City FC will travel to Subaru Park to take on the Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Below, we preview the Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

The Union are coming off a dramatic win over Nashville SC.

They originally went down 1-0 before Daniel Gazdag evened it up before the half. Before taking on Nashville, the Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on a 123rd-minute goal. It has been two chaotic games for Philadelphia.

As for New York City FC, they’re coming off a win over the East’s best team, the New England Revolution. They won 5-3 in penalty kicks. As for their first game, they defeated Atlanta United 2-0.

Both have had impressive stretches of play to get to this point.

Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC: Odds, picks and predictions

Money line: Philadelphia Union +270 (bet $100 to win $270) | New York City FC -102 (bet $102 to win $100) | Draw +235

Philadelphia Union +270 (bet $100 to win $270) | New York City FC -102 (bet $102 to win $100) | Draw +235 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -114 | U: -115)

Prediction

Philadelphia 1, New York City FC 1 with NYCFC advancing in PKs

“LEAN” to the DRAW +235 as a decent play on the money line. Both teams had to end their previous game in extra time, and with Philadelphia at home, I certainly don’t think this will be a one-sided match.

Three of the 4 postseason games these two teams have combined to play went to extra time. At this level of play, the chances are slim and the defenses tighten up.

Also, the Union’s strength was in their defense, allowing just over a goal per game in the regular season while NYCFC’s strength was their offense. Put the two together and we should have a hard-fought, low-scoring game.

BET on the UNDER 2.5 (-115) as the Union defense is as good as it gets. Philadelphia had the second-most clean sheets in the MLS during the regular season, and they’ve only given up one goal in the playoffs.

As for NYCFC, they averaged just one goal per game in the two teams’ three matchups during the regular season. It’s just a tough backline to score against, one reason the Under seems like the better play on the total.

