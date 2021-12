This is an opinion column. Over the course of the college football season, the merciless machine from Athens has dispatched every opponent they’ve faced. Now, Georgia’s parade of joyless murderball is rolling to Atlanta. Alabama is a beat-up underdog the rest of the country and half the Yellowhammer state is rooting against. Some folks complain about our politics being a team sport. I wish more of our society functioned like college football.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO