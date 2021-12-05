New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets odds, picks and predictions

The New Orleans Pelicans (7-18) travel to Toyota Center Sunday to take on the Houston Rockets (6-16). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pelicans vs. Rockets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

F Brandon Ingram has been on fire, scoring 27 or more points in the Pelicans’ last three games.

New Orleans has won four of its last six. The Pelicans are 11-14 against the spread, marginally worse than the Rockets 10-11-1. Both teams typically enter games as heavy underdogs.

That said, the Rockets, even at home, will be the dogs here. They’re led by C Christian Wood and G Jae’Sean Tate. Crazy enough, they’ve won five straight after a 1-16 start.

Pelicans at Rockets odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Money line: Pelicans -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Rockets +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

Pelicans -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Rockets +120 (bet $100 to win $120) Against the spread (ATS): Pelicans -2.5 (-120) | Rockets +2.5 (-105)

Pelicans -2.5 (-120) | Rockets +2.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 220.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Pelicans at Rockets key injuries

Pelicans

F Zion Williamson (foot) out

(foot) out G Josh Hart (knee) questionable

Rockets

G Jalen Green (hamstring) out

(hamstring) out G Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) out

Pelicans at Rockets odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Pelicans 114, Rockets 106

PASS on the money line. I like the Pelicans in this scenario; however, they’ve only played in two one-score games. So, I’d take the points here.

BET on the PELICANS -2.5 (-120) as Ingram will be the best player on the court, and the Pelicans are the better, healthier team. Both teams have oddly been playing very good basketball as of late.

The Rockets have the 20th-worst free throw attempt rate. They foul at a high rate while the Pelicans shoot the third-best rate from the line.

The Pelicans also average the 7th-most defensive rebounds per game, so they should be able to control the boards, a huge key again a team that likes to run like Houston.

The Rockets have the worst turnover rate in the league as well, so the Pelicans should be able to capitalize. This is a good sell-high spot for the Rockets.

I’m buying the Pelicans on the road.

“LEAN” to the UNDER 220.5 (-110) as this is just too high. The Rockets are a solid defensive rebounding team, ranking 9th in defensive rebounding rate.

The Pelicans do most of their work on the offensive glass, which could limit the second chances both teams have. Both teams also rank in the bottom 10 in effective field goal rate. There may not be much good shooting.

Couple that with the rebounding aspects, and it’s easy to see why chances may be limited. I’d prefer the Under here, but it’s a tough one to gauge given how oddly hot the Rockets have been.

