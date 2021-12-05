Southern Columbia beats Northern Lehigh 56-14

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Lehigh men's basketball team played one of its best halves of the season in the first, but the Bulldogs matched their first-half point total (25) in just the first 6:14 of the second, on their way to defeating the Mountain Hawks, 82-72 on Wednesday evening. Yale turned an eight-point Lehigh halftime lead into a 13-point Bulldogs' advantage midway through the stanza, but the Mountain Hawks wouldn't go away quietly. Lehigh rebounded to pull as close as seven on multiple occasions down the stretch, but couldn't get any closer.

