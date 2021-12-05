ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

2024 Watch: Former Vice President Mike Pence’s Jan. 6 conundrum

By Paul Steinhauser
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Vice President Mike Pence says he knows he did "the right thing" on Jan. 6 in certifying the 2020 election and ignoring the requests from then-President Donald Trump to overturn the Electoral College results. "I know in my heart of hearts that on that day, we did our...

Comments / 10

Dennis
5d ago

I’m sure it was killing him to do the right thing. Because it was hurting him not to please trump like he always did. U have been shunned by trumps followers. Ha cracks me up.

Reply(1)
2
