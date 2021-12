On comparative analysis of the price of natural gas, I find that the comparatively higher price-rise in Europe will continue to vanish the over-production issue. An in-depth analysis of the movements of natural gas futures indicates the continuity of the bullish sentiment that has witnessed a slow and steady uptrend after a gap-down opening this week due to the announcement of warm winters. This attracted value-seeking buyers below $3.726 that resulted at the beginning of an uptrend from the week’s low at $3.640.

