Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: It’s Fun
Milwaukee got back on track with a shootout win over Iowa. The Predators have shifted into being a high-event hockey team, with somewhat positive results. The Vancouver Canucks are eager to start a new chapter with Rick Tocchet as coach. Who's getting Connor Bedard?
[Highlight] Kirby Dach puts the Habs on top of the Bruins
Kirby Dach does his best Cole Caufield impersonation on the power play. Whewwww, Mike Hoffman with the sweet feed to Kirby Dach and it's 1-0 Habs! pic.twitter.com/pRpscj0FOK.
Texas-Sized Stand Off
Puck Drop: 8:30 PM | American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX. The Sabres have had the privilege of seeing Tage Thompson breakout as a star NHL center this year.
Preview: Coming at the Kings
Fitting it’s dollar pretzel night at the Farg as two teams tied in the knot that is the NHL’s mushy middle faceoff. The Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) are in town, losers of three of four and clinging to the Western Conference’s second wild card by a point.
Morning Flurries: MacKinnon’s shootout supremacy
Johnson: “That was great. He doesn’t go 5-hole too often.”. Francouz: “He kind of surprised me, and I’m pretty sure he surprised Grubi too.”. Bednar: “I’ll watch it tomorrow.”https://t.co/6L7YqRm1HN— Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) January 22, 2023. The team is releasing a feature on...
