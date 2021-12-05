Armed Police Officers Made Restaurant Staff 'Uncomfortable,' Denied Service
Hilda and Jesse, a restaurant in San Francisco, California, said the officers were asked to leave because they were...www.newsweek.com
Hilda and Jesse, a restaurant in San Francisco, California, said the officers were asked to leave because they were...www.newsweek.com
Um, am I missing something? They are POLICE OFFICERS, to PROTECT and SERVE….. keyword PROTECT! Is San Francisco now 100% crime free? Let’s say an active shooter entered the establishment, what recourse do the officers have? Throw a bottle of ketchup or whatever condiment bottle this place has?! THIS IS THE STUPIDEST SHIT I’VE EVER HEARD!
And how many concealed carry were in that place at the exact same time as the police officers? If I lived in California I wouldn’t leave home without a gun.
Yet police are getting ambushed across the nation and she wants to disarm them. That’s not going to happen as most departments have policy regarding that. I’ll bet if she gets robbed she’d change her mind about law enforcement entering her restaurant.
Comments / 3198