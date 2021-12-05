ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Armed Police Officers Made Restaurant Staff 'Uncomfortable,' Denied Service

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Hilda and Jesse, a restaurant in San Francisco, California, said the officers were asked to leave because they were...

Nicole Cristalen
5d ago

Um, am I missing something? They are POLICE OFFICERS, to PROTECT and SERVE….. keyword PROTECT! Is San Francisco now 100% crime free? Let’s say an active shooter entered the establishment, what recourse do the officers have? Throw a bottle of ketchup or whatever condiment bottle this place has?! THIS IS THE STUPIDEST SHIT I’VE EVER HEARD!

Carol Toynbee
5d ago

And how many concealed carry were in that place at the exact same time as the police officers? If I lived in California I wouldn’t leave home without a gun.

BMB
5d ago

Yet police are getting ambushed across the nation and she wants to disarm them. That’s not going to happen as most departments have policy regarding that. I’ll bet if she gets robbed she’d change her mind about law enforcement entering her restaurant.

