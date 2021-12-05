ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catherine The Great's 235-Year-Old Letter Urging Vaccination Sells for $1.26 Million

By Joseph Golder, Zenger News
 5 days ago
Letter with a 235-year-old plea from the Russian empress urging people to get the smallpox vaccine goes under the...

A letter set to go up for auction this week shows that ruler Catherine the Great was one of the early proponents of inoculation against disease. The letter provides a glimpse into the empress’ concern about the smallpox epidemic, which was devastating Europe at the time. In correspondence with a Russian army officer dated April 20, 1787, she wrote about the urgency of protecting the general population against smallpox using a technique now considered a precursor to vaccination.
A letter written by Russian empress Catherine the Great extolling the virtues of vaccination against smallpox is set to go up for auction in London on Wednesday.The letter was put on public display in Moscow by auction house MacDougall’s on 18 November along with a portrait of the German-born Russian ruler. Both the letter and the painting will remain in a gallery in Moscow till 30 November before they are auctioned in London.The auction house said that the letter and the painting together are estimated to be worth between £800,000 and £1.2m. The letter, dated 20 April 1787, is addressed...
A letter set to go up for auction this week shows that ruler Catherine the Great was one of the early proponents of inoculation against disease. The letter provides a glimpse into the empress’ concern about the smallpox epidemic, which was devastating Europe at the time. In correspondence with a Russian army officer dated April 20, 1787, she wrote about the urgency of protecting the general population against smallpox using a technique now considered a precursor to vaccination.
A letter from Catherine the Great supporting mass immunization against smallpox sold at auction Wednesday in London. In the letter, dated April 20, 1787, the Russian empress instructs a governor-general of what is now Ukraine to make immunizing the public a priority and says that “such inoculation should be common everywhere.”
